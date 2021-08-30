Summer’s not over yet, and there’s still plenty of time for a good ol’ fashioned barbecue. Thankfully, there are plenty of butcher shops in north Texas with the meats and proteins that will make you the ultimate barbecue host.

So grab your friends, crank up some jams and fire up the grill with some filling delights from these local butchers.

Butcher Shop #1 – Hirsch’s Meats

1301 W. Parker Road #100, Plano

Hirsch’s offers an eclectic selection of hearty meats | via @hirschsmeatmarket on instagram

At Hirsch’s, experienced butchers cut meat daily, with meticulous care and precision. For each customer, Hirsch’s team of cutters cuts to their exact specifications. Plus, they offer a free guide in store and on their website, that way you know exactly what you’re getting.

Butcher Shop #2 – Ye Olde Butcher Shop

811 E 15th St, Plano

Ye Olde Butcher Shop has been run by various generations of the Sparks family | Courtesty of Ye Olde Butcher Shop

The Sparks family has been serving prime cuts for over 50 years. You can buy steak, chicken, pork loin or a whole hog at Ye Olde Butcher Shop, as well as elk and buffalo. While you wait on your cuts, you should definitely try their cheeseburger. According to several TripAdvisor users, it’s one of the best in Plano.

Butcher Shop #3 – La Michoacana

1409 Jupiter Road #102, Plano

La michoacana’s carniceria has plenty of traditional latin meats | via @lamichoacanamm on instagram

Planning a carne asada? La Michoacana has all the traditional Latin meats you won’t find for miles. Lengua, barbacoa, chorizo and carnitas…todo está alli.

Butcher Shop #4 – BAR-Ranch

1016 E. 15th St., Plano

Steaks galore at bar-ranch | photo credit: alex gonzalez

At night, this hidden downtown Plano treasure is an intimate luxury steakhouse, but come daytime, BAR-Ranch offers their cuts from the menu. Plus, you can sandwiches, light bites and other small items during their butcher hours. We recommend the prime rib sliders!

Butcher Shop #5 – Premier Meat Bazaar

6921 Independence Parkway #190, Plano

Everything is halal at premier meat bazaar | image courtesy of premier meat bazaar

Premier Meat Bazaar is a one-stop shop, offering cuts like baby goat, quail, chicken and keema, as well as various seafood cuts. Not to mention, everything is halal.

Can’t have a barbecue without fresh fruits and veggies! Check out these five farmers markets in Collin County.

Looking to play some fun arcade games? Check out Bottle Rockets, Plano’s new grown-up arcade.