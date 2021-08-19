Frisco is booming with new restaurants, and with so many dining options, narrowing down the healthiest ones can seem like an endless task.
Several healthy places to eat have opened throughout Collin County recently. While the list of all the healthful options in the county could go on and on, we’ve decided to break them up for you city-by-city. Here are our five favorites near you in Frisco!
Up Inspired Kitchen
5285 Dallas Parkway #400, Frisco | upinspiredkitchen.com
Run by chef Erin Leeds, Up Inspired Kitchen offers hearty plates made with ethically sourced ingredients. Many of their items can be ordered in gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian forms. Plus, the restaurant is family owned and operated, and they support local farms and breweries as much as they can.
The Nest
7777 Warren Parkway # 325, Frisco | nestcafe.net
For earlier risers, The Nest has several breakfast items; some of which are a bit indulgent, but most are fairly healthy. They have a whole menu section for toast, including beet hummus toast, avocado toast and salmon toast. Additionally, guests can enjoy bowls, light sandwiches and wraps.
Chop Stop
3266 Parkwood Blvd. #100, Frisco | chopstop.com
While salad shops seem to be on every corner in Collin County, Chop Stop delivers on flavor while preparing your salad quickly. Chop Stop offers a wide variety of signature salads, including the BBQ chop, made with a spinach and iceberg lettuce and spinach base, tomato, tortilla strips, roasted corn, black beans and barbecue chicken. Also worth a try is the Asian chop, with iceberg and spinach base, edamame, wontons, cucumber, carrots, roasted chicken and sesame teriyaki.
Freshii
6635 Cowboys Way #105, Frisco | freshii.com
At Freshii, guests can enjoy a tasty, refreshing selection of juices and smoothies. They can also fill up on soups, salads, bowls and tacos. Plus, finish off with frozen yogurt for dessert. Who would’ve guessed eating healthy would be so fun.
Salubrious Juice & More
10990 Rolater Road #50, Frisco | salubriousjuiceandmore.com
For every bottle of juice you purchase at Salubrious, they donate $1 to St. Jude’s Children Hospital. Plus, they offer a selection of light paninis, bowls and avocado toast. Eating healthy and supporting a good cause is sure to make you feel good inside.
