Frisco is booming with new restaurants, and with so many dining options, narrowing down the healthiest ones can seem like an endless task.

Several healthy places to eat have opened throughout Collin County recently. While the list of all the healthful options in the county could go on and on, we’ve decided to break them up for you city-by-city. Here are our five favorites near you in Frisco!

Chef erin leeds is currently testing out vegan lasagna to later be served at up inspired kitchen

Up Inspired Kitchen

5285 Dallas Parkway #400, Frisco | upinspiredkitchen.com

Run by chef Erin Leeds, Up Inspired Kitchen offers hearty plates made with ethically sourced ingredients. Many of their items can be ordered in gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian forms. Plus, the restaurant is family owned and operated, and they support local farms and breweries as much as they can.

The sunrise toast from the nest, made with house-made beet hummus, scrambled egg, avocado, smoked salmon and a balsamic glaze.

The Nest

7777 Warren Parkway # 325, Frisco | nestcafe.net

For earlier risers, The Nest has several breakfast items; some of which are a bit indulgent, but most are fairly healthy. They have a whole menu section for toast, including beet hummus toast, avocado toast and salmon toast. Additionally, guests can enjoy bowls, light sandwiches and wraps.

A look at the asian chop from chop stop.

Chop Stop

3266 Parkwood Blvd. #100, Frisco | chopstop.com

While salad shops seem to be on every corner in Collin County, Chop Stop delivers on flavor while preparing your salad quickly. Chop Stop offers a wide variety of signature salads, including the BBQ chop, made with a spinach and iceberg lettuce and spinach base, tomato, tortilla strips, roasted corn, black beans and barbecue chicken. Also worth a try is the Asian chop, with iceberg and spinach base, edamame, wontons, cucumber, carrots, roasted chicken and sesame teriyaki.

Freshii's pulled chipotle chicken tacos make for a great office snack!

Freshii

6635 Cowboys Way #105, Frisco | freshii.com

At Freshii, guests can enjoy a tasty, refreshing selection of juices and smoothies. They can also fill up on soups, salads, bowls and tacos. Plus, finish off with frozen yogurt for dessert. Who would’ve guessed eating healthy would be so fun.

Us millennials gotta have our avocado toast!

Salubrious Juice & More

10990 Rolater Road #50, Frisco | salubriousjuiceandmore.com

For every bottle of juice you purchase at Salubrious, they donate $1 to St. Jude’s Children Hospital. Plus, they offer a selection of light paninis, bowls and avocado toast. Eating healthy and supporting a good cause is sure to make you feel good inside.

