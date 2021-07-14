While hot chicken and taco restaurants have seemingly popped up everywhere over the past year, many of us are still only wanting to indulge in these types of treats more sparingly and find more healthy food nearby.

Fortunately, several health conscious spots have opened in Collin County as well. While the list of all the healthful options in the county could go on and on, we’ve decided to break them up for you city-by-city. Here are five of our favorites near you in Plano!

Salad and Go

1400 Coit Road, Plano | saladandgo.com

Salad and Go’s buffalo chicken salad is spicy, festive and flavorful. | Image courtesy of Salad and Go

As its name suggests, Salad and Go offers a variety of salads and wraps at a quick, drive-thru location. Some of their salads include traditional mixes, like caesar and greek salads, as well as more festive items, like the bruschetta caprese and buffalo chicken salads. All of their salads and wraps are only $5.74 and many of their items are under 700 calories. Check out our first look at Salad and Go’s Coit Road location.

Original ChopShop

2408 Preston Road #704C, Plano | originalchopshop.com

Each of Original ChopShop’s bowls, salads and sandwiches are customizable to meet each guest’s dietary requirements. You can’t go wrong with this place if you’re in Plano looking for healthy food nearby! | Image courtesy of Original ChopShop

Whether you’re gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian or keto, Original ChopShop has several items to meet any of your dietary restrictions. With their smoothies, juices, customizable bowls and sandwiches, Original ChopShop serves food that not only tastes good, but makes you feel good as well.

Bellagreen

2408 Preston Road #704A, Plano | bellagreen.com

A glance at one of Bellagreen’s healthy, hearty pasta dishes. A classic healthy food option nearby for those in Plano! | Image courtesy of Bellagreen

Right next door to Original ChopShop is their sister concept, Bellagreen. The self-proclaimed “greenest restaurant in Texas” offers healthy pizzas, hearty soups and salads, pastas and more. With sustainable sourcing, low-flow drink dispensers and alternative power sources, Bellagreen is equally as environmentally conscious as they are one of the top spots for healthy food near you.

True Food Kitchen

7501 Windrose Ave. Suite D170, Plano | truefoodkitchen.com

Fresh tacos made with seasonal ingredients | Image courtesy of True Food Kitchen

At True Food Kitchen, you can always expect to receive filling, health-conscious dishes on a rotating menu, ensuring guests that they will be eating in-season ingredients. Each of True Food’s recipes is based on the anti-inflammatory food pyramid, plus, the restaurant offers a vast selection of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options; as well as light, savory plates for our meat-eating friends.

Cava

7601 Windrose Ave. #100, Plano | cava.com

Cava offers customizable bowls, salads and pitas | Image courtesy of Cava

If you’re craving Mediterranean food but don’t have time for a sit-down restaurant, CAVA offers fast-casual Mediterranean-inspired items. Each of their dips, spreads, and sauces are vegetarian and contain no additives or preservatives. Plus, their bowls, salads and pitas are easily customizable to fit your dietary lifestyle. This option for healthy food near you will liven up any weekly food plan!

