This DFW Restaurant Week (Aug 9-15), several restaurants will be offering meals, cocktail pairings and more for prices worth celebrating. Proceeds from DFW Restaurant Week will benefit North Texas Food Bank and Lena Pope Home.

So grab your family and friends for your final summer hurrah at one of the local Collin County restaurants participating in DFW Restaurant Week this year!

If you are fully vaccinated or plan to wear personal protective equipment, here are our top five recommendations in Collin County to dine at during this highly-anticipated week of fun and flavor.

City Works

3680 The Star Blvd #1300, Frisco, TX 75034

City works’ signature secret sauce southern mac and cheese | via @cityworksus on instagram

City Works, the southern comfort food joint in The Star will offer a two-course lunch for $19 and a three-course dinner for $39 this DFW Restaurant Week. Enjoy indulgent items like the secret sauce southern mac and cheese, made with pork shoulder, pimento cheese, a signature sauce and cornbread crumble. Or, keep it light with the salmon. Either way, for dessert, we’ll definitely have to try the peanut butter Snickers pie.

Randy’s Steakhouse

7026 Main St, Frisco, TX 75033

Can’t go wrong with a steak and wine | via facebook/randy’s steakhouse

Enjoy a lovely, filling meal in the Victorian home of Randy’s Steakhouse. For $49, diners can enjoy a salad or a soup, entrees like the prime rib or the pork chop, and one of three fabulous desserts. We have our eyes on the creme brulee with raspberry sauce this DFW Restaurant Week!

Bulla Gastrobar

6007 Legacy Dr #180, Plano, TX 75024

We can’t wait to get a taste of this flan de coco | image courtesy of bulla gastrobar

Share some delicious tapas and fine meats in true Spanish fashion at Bulla Gastrobar this DFW Restaurant Week. For $39, you can get a glass of the sangria roja, one of Bulla’s signature tapas, like their ham croquettes or the margherita flatbread, and a main course, like chicken al valdeon or braised brisket caldoso. Finish off with the flan de coco or the churros for dessert.

Mexican Bar Co.

6121 West Park Boulevard Ste RS-10, Plano, TX 75093

A glance at mexican bar co. ’s latin-inspired offerings. Try some this dfw restaurant week! | via @mexbars on instagram

The newly remodeled Mexican Bar Co. is offering $19 two-course lunch deals and $49 three course dinner deals. Spice things up by starting with the mango guacamole, then get a taste of the mariscada; a seafood dish containing chili-rubbed shrimp, cod, octopus and calamari. You can rest assured we’ll be grabbing a slice of the tres leches cake for dessert.

Windmills

5755 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony, TX 75056

Cold beers and hot rib-eyes await you at windmills this dfw restaurant week. | via @windmillsusa on instagram

Enjoy music, good food and good beer at Grandscape’s new brewery, Windmills. For $39, you can get two starters and an entree, and pair them with a beer for an additional $5. We can’t wait to try the broccoli malai and the blackened redfish, paired with Windmills’ signature blonde.

