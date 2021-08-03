Hatch chile season is here. This smoky, punchy pepper that comes in many varieties is native to the Hatch Valley Region of New Mexico. If the Southwest could be described using just one flavor, it would be that of Hatch chile. Ironically, this coveted pepper is only in growing season from August through September.

Central Market even has a whole festival every year with products to match in celebration.

So this August, what better way to cap off your summer than with a spicy kick? Some of your favorite local restaurants in Collin County are spicing up their menus with Hatch chile dishes and drinks just for the occasion! Here are some of the hottest local deals you can find for getting that Hatch chile fix.

Let’s start with a drink or two, how about?

Hatch chile season is hot! These 4 fun restaurants are celebrating 7

MESO MAYA

Starting August 9

Meso Maya is offering the Hatch Cantorito. This drink features Casa Noble Tequila Blanco, Cointreau, Hatch chile, lime, pineapple, lime-chile chamoy rim. ($9.00)

Meso Maya | 4800 W Park Blvd, Plano, TX 75093

www.mesomaya.com

Hatch chile season is hot! These 4 fun restaurants are celebrating 8

VILLAGE BURGER BAR

Starting August 9

Take your Thirsty Thursday marg to the next level! Village Burger Bar has come up with the Hatch Margarita, which is a classic frozen margarita swirled with Hatch chile puree. ($6.50)

Village Burger Bar (Plano) | Legacy Plano, 5700 Legacy Dr A5, Plano, TX 75024

Village Burger Bar (Allen) | 957 Garden Park Dr, Allen, TX 75013

www.villageburgerbar.com

Hatch chile season is hot! These 4 fun restaurants are celebrating 9

EL FENIX

Starting August 16

El Fenix is turning up the heat with its menu!

For an appetizer, you’ve got to get the Queso Blanco. ( $4.25 cup/ $6.99 bowl) But if a cup or bowl of that just isn’t enough Hatch Chile and cheese for you, get the Hatch Queso Blanco Enchiladas. You get two signature enchilada tortillas filled with Monterrey jack and fresco cheese, diced roasted Hatch chile and onions, and topped with (you guessed it) their Queso Blanco sauce! ($10.49)

The New Mexico Hatch Chicken Enchiladas are also topped with Queso Blanco, but it’s served with roasted green chile, Monterrey jack cheese, sauteed onions, and additionally topped with roasted Hatch green chile salsa. ($11.39)

If quesadillas are more your thing, you can’t miss the Hatch Chile & Chicken Quesadilla, which is comprised of New Mexico green chile seasoned chicken, Monterrey jack cheese, and roasted diced chiles on a flour tortilla. It comes served with charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. ($10.25)

El Fenix | 810 N Central Expy #8, Plano, TX 75074

www.elfenix.com

Hatch chile season is hot! These 4 fun restaurants are celebrating 10

SNUFFER’S

Starting August 16

Snuffer’s is offering two sandwiches and a special drink to get your tastebuds riled up with a Hatch chile punch! The Hatch Chile Sloppy Burger is a classic creation featuring their signature beef patty cooked with diced hatch chiles, onions, topped with 120 day aged melted cheddar cheese on a poppy seed bun, served with tomato and chipotle mayonnaise. ($9.95)

The Crispy Hatch Chicken Sandwich consists of house-battered chicken breast made to order with melted jack cheese, served on a poppy seed bun with green cabbage slaw, tomato, hatch sauce and chipotle mayo. ($8.95)

The Hatch Margarita is a heavenly blend of blue agave tequila Blanco, house-made Hatch chile puree, lime and pineapple juice Cointreau orange liqueur, on the rocks lime chile tajin rim. ($8.50 )

Snuffers (Plano) | 4901 W Park Blvd Suite 521, Plano, TX 75093

Snuffers (Richardson) | 300 W Campbell Rd #100, Richardson, TX 75080

www.snuffers.com