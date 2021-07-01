At Local Profile’s 2021 Top Realtor Party (our first magazine event since sprint of 2020!) was a hit!

The event was presented by Republic Title and hosted by Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse in Grandscape at The Colony, TX, and O’Neil Wysocki Family Law, guests rejoiced over the joy of gathering after a year of solitude.

This was the first event that Local Profile has held since spring of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of our thoughts and actions. And it was clear that everyone had missed each other’s company.

(Check out the other event we hosted at Davio’s for the Bench Bar Foundation!)

Although slated to last from 4:30 to 6:00, hosts and guests alike remained at the venue for an extra half hour, chatting and enjoying delicious appetizers provided by Davio’s.

A balloon arch provided by Balloons and Arches in Denton graced the restaurant and frames the prestigious list of guests honored as our Top Realtors in the May/June 2021 issue of Local Profile.

Attendees were treated to not just one, but three flavors of spring rolls — philly cheese steak, spinach and feta and buffalo chicken — as well as crab cakes, American kobe beef meatballs, bruschetta and fried rice balls.

A few scenes of smiling faces at our 2021 Top Realtors Party!

The hit of the party, though, was the green screen photo op provided by Picture This Green Screen & Event Photography. Any of our top realtors in attendance who ever wanted a chance to star on our cover got it that night! With a little extra fun thrown in.

Here are some fun moments from the set-up!