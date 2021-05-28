Ahead of the 2021 Bench Bar Foundation Conference, Local Profile hosted a VIP cocktail party for the Collin County attorneys who sponsor the conference.

The Bench Bar Foundation supports organizations providing legal help to under-served populations.

The celebration took place at Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse at Grandscape, the new shopping, dining and entertainment destination in The Colony. Guests enjoyed Davio’s signature cocktails: Davio’s Doli, St Juniper and Amarena Manhattan, as well as light bites which included Kobe Beef Meatballs and Oven Baked Lump Crab Cakes.

Davio’s pairs a state-of-the-art kitchen and exceptional restaurant design with a warm, inviting place to dine. Davio’s signature Northern Italian Prime Steaks, handmade pastas and authentic pizzas combine to create a dining experience that is unforgettable. Click here for the menu, reservations and opening times.

Other attractions found at Grandscape in The Colony include Andretti Indoor Carting and Games, Electric Game Box, Scheels, The Stage and Lawn where a schedule of outdoor free concerts are held and Beard Science Sour House.

Photography by Chris Alvarado.