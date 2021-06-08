Sawyer Hemsley had one goal — to create the world’s best chocolate chip cookie.

After calling on his cousin Jason McGowan to help, the two set out on a cooking adventure. But after spending countless dollars trying to create the best chocolate chip cookie, all they ended up with was subpar cookies and disappointment. So that’s when the two decided to take their cooking to the people.

The two would make multiple of the same chocolate chip cookie but swap out one or two ingredients. Then, they asked random strangers at gas stations and grocery stores the question: “Which one of these two cookies is best?”

This grassroots strategy not only led to the creation of the best chocolate chip cookie, but also led Hemsley to become the COO and McGowan the CEO of Crumbl Cookies, which just opened up a location in Plano in late May.

And after trying their chocolate chip cookie myself, I can say that it’s truly the best chocolate chip cookie that, at least, I have ever tasted.

The Crumbl Cookies experience

Crumbl Cookies in Plano, located at 6100 W. Park Blvd. Ste. 100B, is a small shop that one could miss easily if they aren’t looking for it or using a GPS. But upon walking in, your sense of smell is immediately overwhelmed (in the best way) with the smell of freshly baked cookies.

The store’s color scheme of pink and black also adds to the aesthetic of the store, which shows off ingredients and gives you a first-person look at the process behind the cookies. Each week, the cookie options switch between over 120 different specialty flavors, but they always have the chocolate chip cookie available.

As far as getting the cookies goes, you have a few options. Crumbl Cookies offers delivery, curbside pickup, shipping or you can wait in line in-store. They even have a Crumbl Cookies app that is very well-made and makes ordering ahead insanely easy.

But I decided to get this alleged “best chocolate chip cookie” in person. The line was somewhat long, but the employees got through each person quickly and efficiently. And what’s even more incredible is that at the register, they have actual cookies sitting out so you can get a close look at what you’re ordering.

The cookies themselves are seriously huge, which I love since most cookies are so tiny that you need to order multiple. I ordered one chocolate chip cookie for myself and another for my boyfriend to get a second opinion. For both, I only spent $6.96 — a very fair price for the sheer size of the cookies.

And with that, I was ready to see if it was truly all they said it was.

Crumbl cookies’ milk chocolate chip cookie. | courtesy of crumbl cookies’ website

The best chocolate chip cookie

After my first bite, I was immediately struck by the cookie’s texture. It differs from most cookies in that the breading is thick and crunchy while simultaneously chewy. I also noticed the chocolate, which was insanely creamy and also lighter in color than normal chocolate chips.

The best way I can describe Crumbl Cookies’ chocolate chip cookie is that it tastes a bit different than a normal chocolate chip cookie, but in the best way possible. It almost has a hint of toffee in it, creating more flavor than you would normally get in your average chocolate chip cookie. It seriously melts in your mouth.

And because the cookie is so big and has an almost cake-like texture, it’s insanely filling. I was only able to eat the first half of it at once and finished the rest later.

But I’m not a cook nor am I the authority on what qualifies as the best chocolate chip cookie. However, my boyfriend’s taste buds came to the same conclusion as mine. We were blown away by how good it was. So much so that he asked me to grab more this week.

So if you haven’t already, head to Crumbl Cookies and try it out. They aren’t lying — it’s the best chocolate chip cookie I’ve ever tasted in my life.