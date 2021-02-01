Restaurants that are 100% vegan can be hard to find. Relying only on resources like PETA’s restaurant guide and the HappyCow search engine can cause you to miss out on lesser-known, independently owned vegan gems. We’ve put together this list to help you expand your takeout options and make sure the next time you’re craving a po’boy, sopapillas or lasagna, you’ll know exactly where to go.

Reverie Bakeshop

If you’ve been longing for a taste of childhood nostalgia, Reverie Bakeshop should be your first stop. Offering donut shop staples like kolaches, fried donuts and cinnamon rolls, as well as classic desserts including pies, cannolis and fruit tarts, Reverie Bakeshop is sure to fulfill any sweet tooth cravings.

1930 N. Coit Rd. #140, Richardson | 972.238.7511 | reveriebakeshop.com

Courtesy of Da Munchies Facebook

Da Munchies

For a heaping helping of vegan comfort food slathered in spices and sauce, look no further than Da Munchies. Specializing in indulgent, cheesy, and fried, this restaurant’s savory menu aims to nurture your heart, your body and your soul.

4121 N. Westmoreland Rd., Dallas | 214.272.7358 | damunchiesdfw.com

Vegan Food House

Located just outside the Bishop Arts District, Vegan Food House’s menu is fresh and vibrant. It features upscaled versions of typical vegan fare including cauliflower wings, tacos and chicken sandwiches. Put together a stay-at-home brunch and place a takeout order for sangaritas and a croque monsieur.

832 W. 7th St., Dallas | 469.248.0297 | veganfoodhouse.com

Courtesy of Bowl Mami Facebook

Bowl Mami

After a week of greasy fast food, treat your body to a vegan tuna salad toast and a dragon fruit smoothie from Bowl Mami. Started by a South Korean immigrant who grew up in Los Angeles, Bowl Mami gives back to the community by letting local artists sell their work through the storefront without taking a percentage of their profits. Next time you’re in Carrollton, grab a smoothie bowl and check out the handmade earrings, pottery and wall hangings for sale at Bowl Mami.

2701 Old Denton Rd. #160, Carrollton | 972.478.2000 | bowlmami.com

D’Vegan

Nestled at the very back of the Hong Kong Market food court, D’Vegan can be easily missed. For those who know to look for it though, this family-owned restaurant is a quiet oasis of Vietnamese cuisine. With its affordable prices and homemade soy cheesecakes, D’Vegan is the go-to for anyone in need of a steaming bowl of noodle soup.

9780 Walnut St., Dallas | 972.437.3939 | d-vegan.com

Nuno’s Tacos and Vegmex Grill

Most vegans are probably used to their Tex-Mex options being limited to tortillas with beans and potatoes, but Nuno’s Tacos and Vegmex Grill is here to change that. With al pastor, chorizo, huitlacoche and more, the protein options for Nuno’s flautas and quesadillas are refreshing after years of cheeseless tacos.

8024 Spring Valley Rd. Ste. 8024, Dallas | 972.685.2703

Veggie Express

Veggie Express’ menu mirrors the quintessential Chinese takeout you miss. They also have more traditional Chinese dishes including bean curd and eggplant entrees. “Veganized” versions of Kung Pao chicken, broccoli beef, and cashew shrimp allow you to revisit old favorites or branch out into new options you haven’t been able to try since going vegan.

8200 Stonebrook Pkwy. #110, Frisco | 469.850.9335

Courtesy of TLC Vegan Kitchen

TLC Vegan Kitchen

The menu at TLC Vegan Kitchen covers a range of different cuisines, from Italian to American and Tex-Mex. After honing his culinary skills and learning new techniques at the Sabor Vegan Academy in Spain, head chef and owner Troy Gardner cooks food that will make you say, “This actually Tastes Like Chicken.”

520 Shepherd Dr. Ste. 10, Garland | 469.562.4001 | garlandbestveganburger.com

Jeff’s Vegan

There is something for almost anyone at Jeff’s Vegan. At this Frisco restaurant, you can start your meal with potstickers and soy nuggets, then move on to a patty melt and Pad Thai. The menu may seem eclectic. But the Asian-inspired preparation of vegetables and vegan protein at Jeff’s Vegan makes coming back to try different options worth it every time.

3580 Preston Rd. #107, Frisco | 469.803.5883 | jeffsvegan.squarespace.com

Courtesy of Recipe Oak Cliff

Recipe Oak Cliff

Freshly squeezed juice and healthy—but still filling—foods are Recipe Oak Cliff’s specialty. On weekends, the kitchen is shared with Vegan Vibrationz, a pop-up restaurant based in Dallas. To keep tabs on the next time you can grab an order of chicken and waffles from Vegan Vibrationz, follow them on Facebook or Instagram. Grab a bottle of Electric Mango juice from Recipe Oak Cliff and enjoy the good life.

1831 S. Ewing Ave., Dallas | 469.930.8284 | recipeoc.com