It’s the weekend, the weather is warming up, and we’re all ready for a little leisure. Luckily, there’s fun for everyone, from sushi cooking classes, to pictures with bluebonnets, and drag brunch. This weekend, there are plenty of things to do in Collin County.

Sushi & Sake Party

Saturday, April 10, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Visit Central Market to discover how to make the proper rice, learn about sushi, and enjoy making your own. Every ticket comes with two sake pairings, depending on your sushi selections. The menu options include assorted nigiri, kappa maki, spicy tuna, and Seattle rolls.

320 Coit Rd., Plano | centralmarket.com/locations-plano

Frisco UnCorked

Saturday April 10, 12 – 7 p.m.

It’s the annual Frisco UnCorked festival Frisco Square. This year, they’ve added social distancing logistics to keep participants and community safe, wine tastings, live entertainment, and booths, where local boutiques have wears. They even have grape stomping competitions.

Space is limited, so get your ticket now.

Frisco Square Blvd., Frisco | visitfrisco.com

Suad Bejtović’s Mostly Film Show

Thursday and Friday, April 8–9, 6–8 p.m. | Saturday, April 10, 5–8 p.m.

Suad Bejtović was born in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and has been taking photos since he was 11 years old. This show is a selection of Suad Bejtović’s landscape photographs taken between 2008 and 2020, mainly using photographic film. Some of the images were taken in national parks or other scenic areas, and celebrate natural beauty; others show familiar urban landmarks from a different viewpoint.

402 N. Tennessee St. McKinney | thecovemckinney.com

Bluebonnets along the Bluebonnet Trails in Ennis, Texas. | Rebecca Silvestri.

Take Pictures with Bluebonnets

Whenever

It’s that time of year: the bluebonnets are in full bloom. That means there’s no better time to get your quintessential photograph of you, your children, and your pets with the bluebonnets. It’s a Texas tradition.

For more, peruse our latest guide to bluebonnets.

Plano Trade Days

Saturday April 10 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Plano Trade Days is back. This vintage and antique show offers quality vendors, who sell all kinds of great treasures and bargains. It’s fun for the whole family to browse repurposed items, jewelry, furniture, crafts, and much more.

1717 E. Spring Creek Pkwy., Plano | facebook.com

Denton Drive Live

Saturday, April 10 | 6 – 10 p.m.

This weekend, hear two authentic tribute bands, Def Leggend, and Back in Black in Farmers Branch Historical Park. It’s a night of classic rock with food and beverage options like Nuevo Leon Mex-Mex, and activities for kids like soccer, darts, face painting, and balloon artists.

Farmers Branch Historical Park, 2540 Farmers Branch Lane, Farmers Branch | dentondrivelive.com/aprilddl

Drag Diva Brunch at Legacy Hall

April 11, 11 a.m.

Legacy Hall’s Drag Diva Brunch presents the Battle of the B’s – Britney vs. Beyonce. Every guest gets a mimosa or bloody Mary, and can indulge in brunch from any of their eight featured eateries. Meanwhile, an all-star cast of queens puts on a safe, unforgettable show. There are two speciality cocktails for this event only.

7800 Windrose Ave., Plano | legacyfoodhall.com

Chamberlain Family Fun Night

April 10 | 6 – 8 p.m.

Chamberlain Ballet, one of the best and most loved dance troupes in Plano, plans to host a virtual event for the whole family. The evening includes bingo, trivia, scavenger hunts, and, of course, dancing.

Additionally, Chamberlain Ballet partnered with Kenny’s East Coast Pizza, and arranged a special price for Family Fun Night take-and-bake packages for that evening.

1404 Gables Ct. Ste. 101, Plano | chamberlainballet.org

Recurring Things To Do in Collin County

There are plenty more things to do in Collin County. Test out your art skills with a free online art class every Monday from Plano Arts & Events! Use whatever materials you have, whether it’s watercolors, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, to create a picture of a variety of objects. To view past classes, go to the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page under the “videos” tab to learn how to paint other flowers, fruits, and more.

Check out the delectable menus at restaurants like Bulla Gastrobar and Sixty Vines. With both outdoor dining and socially distanced indoor dining, you can safely enjoy a meal at these amazing eateries.

For a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, McKinney Farmers Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market. Purchase fresh, artisanal goods made by fellow Collin County residents!