It’s that time of year again — bluebonnets are back and sprouting up all across Texas. And it’s almost an innate tradition for all Texans to get their photo taken amid the blue sea of flowers.

But where are the best places to go locally to see the bluebonnets and snap some photos? We’ve got you covered. Here are the top five bluebonnet fields in Collin County.

Zion Cemetery in Frisco

The Zion Cemetery in Frisco is known for its surrounding hill that becomes covered in bluebonnets during the springtime. Located at FM 423 approximately 1 mile north of Eldorado Parkway, the possibilities for photo ops are endless!

Frito Lay Headquarters in Plano

The Frito Lay Headquarters in Plano offers a fantastic view of the bluebonnets and plenty of options for taking photos with your friends and family. According to NBC DFW, the bluebonnets are located along the bike route near Legacy Drive and Headquarters Drive near the Frito Lay Headquarters, which is at 7701 Legacy Drive for those of you who need to put an address into your GPS.

The Freedom Meadow at Warren Sports Complex in Frisco

Frisco’s Freedom Meadow is not only a memorial for those who lost their lives on 9/11. Freedom Meadow is seeded with native wildflowers, including the beloved bluebonnet. The Freedom Meadow memorial is located at the northeast corner of the Warren Sports Complex at 7599 Eldorado Parkway.

Bluebonnets on the Bluebonnet Trail in Plano. | Rebecca Silvestri

Bluebonnet Trail in Plano

Surprise, surprise — Bluebonnet Trail in Plano has bluebonnets. The trail runs from Central Expressway to Midway Road. A Facebook user wrote on the trail’s page that she found a good patch of bluebonnets for photos on the Spring Creek Parkway and Custer Road side of the trail. But Plano Park Services Manager Dave Angeles said park staff is still verifying locations along the trail to find out if the February winter storm delayed any wildflower bloom.

The Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary in McKinney

Located at 1 Nature PI in McKinney, the Heard Museum doesn’t only have everything you would ever want to know about wildlife and natural sciences, it also has bluebonnets. A spokesperson for the Heard Museum said they have a patch of bluebonnets at the front by the main building. However, she noted that, this far north in Texas, it’s harder for bluebonnets to flourish. Because of that, she also recommends checking medians on the highways. To get into the museum, you need to make sure you buy tickets first by clicking here.