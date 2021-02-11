Love is in the air—and for that matter, so are Mardi Gras beads—because this weekend is Valentine’s Day. The DFW metroplex is thriving with events, specials, chocolates, wine, deals on hotel rooms, spa days: everything you need to celebrate the most romantic weekend of the year with your loved one. If you’re still trying to plan the perfect date, we’ve got you covered. These are the best things to do in the metroplex this weekend: Valentine’s Day edition.

For Foodies

Yelibelly Chocolates Classes

Various times and dates

This cheerful Addison chocolate shop will offer customers an At-Your-Pace Chocolate class just for you and your partner. All you have to do is choose the confection you’d like to make together to get on their schedule, and they’ll send you the ingredients you need and a video link with all the instructions you need for the two of you to learn together.

Choose to join a live class on Zoom or a pre-recorded class you can follow at your own pace.

yelibelly.com

Take a Culinary World Tour

Saturday, Feb. 13 | 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Frisco Hall is hosting a dinner experience like no other with a six-course gourmet dinner inspired by the food of the world. Book your seat at a romantic dinner with live music by Grammy nominated artist Russ Hewitt in a safe environment, and start with a welcome cocktail and appetizer, followed by a dinner with wine pairings.

For a memento, each couple gets a complimentary professional photograph. Frisco Hall is 10,000 square feet, with 24-foot ceilings, and a state-of-the-art ventilation system. All tables will be six feet apart with sanitation stations throughout the venue. Purchase tickets now.

Frisco Hall | 5353 Independence Pkwy., Frisco

Taste Wine from the Best Local Wineries

Saturday, Feb. 13 | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sample wines from multiple great wineries around the state at the Dallas Farmers Market’s Texas Wine Tasting! Enjoy live music and a selection of produce from local vendors as well as handmade artisan goods. Purchase a $40 ticket online.

Dallas Farmers Market | 920 S. Harwood St., Dallas

Valentine’s Day Dinner

Plenty of restaurants are offering specials and deals to make Valentine’s Day special. Check out our full guide to local restaurants for Valentine’s Day dining.

Staycation

Renaissance Hotel, Legacy West

Feb. 5 – 13 | All day

Renaissance Hotel’s romance package features dessert crafted by the hotel’s in-house culinary team, champagne from Mum Champagne with custom engraving from a local artisan, and a signature bracelet from Rustic Cuff located just steps away from the hotel in Legacy West. Book your stay now.

Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel | 6007 S. Legacy Dr., Plano

The Westin Stonebriar

Feb. 12 – 14

The newly renovated Westin Stonebriar in Frisco has a retreat to romance package. Walk in and you’ll be greeted with gourmet chocolates and sparkling wine, and a deluxe guest room. The package includes a four-course dinner for two at the on-site restaurant, Herd & Hearth and a complimentary late check-out. The package is available from February 12-14 and can be booked through their website.

The Westin Stonebriar | 1549 S. Legacy Dr., Frisco

HALL Arts Hotel

Until the end of February

In the heart of the Dallas Arts District, the HALL Arts Hotel is ideally situated for a romantic escape on the most romantic weekend of the year. HALL Arts Hotel’s “The Art of Love” package includes a bottle of sparkling wine, $50 credit to Ellie’s Restaurant and Lounge, and finally, overnight accommodations. It also comes with complimentary valet and late check-out. Book online.

HALL Arts Hotel Dallas | 1717 Leonard St., Dallas

The Sinclair

Feb. 12 – 15

Dubbed Fort Worth’s first smart hotel, The Sinclair’s blend of vintage, art deco design and fresh cutting edge technology makes for a true thrill on Valentine’s Day. Book the XOXO – Valentine’s Day Package, inclusive of overnight accommodations in one of the expertly designed suites, and enjoy a gourmet dinner for two at Wicked Butcher, romantic welcome amenity, and a complimentary late check-out. The package is available through Valentine’s Day weekend from February 12-15. Book online.

The Sinclair | 512 Main St., Fort Worth

Treat Yourself

Courtesy of Reunion Tower

Venetian Nail Spa’s Day Package

Feb. 12 – 14

Venetian Nail Spa is offering two versions of their Valentine Spa Pedicure, “chocolate” and “romance.” Or, there’s the full Valentine Spa Package which includes the Valentine Spa Pedicure and adds the Egyptian Rose Facial. Complimentary mini champagne bottles and chocolates will be up for grabs!

For appointments visit venetianlegacywest.com

Reunion Tower

Feb. 12 – 14

Reunion Tower, possibly one of the most romantic spots in Dallas, has a full line up of Valentine’s Day 2021 activities. All month, in fact, the Reunion Tower is having Valentine’s Day activities at 470 feet in the aire. Their Valentine’s Day offerings include exclusives like the Elevate Your Love Valentine’s Package, which they’ve called the “ultimate date night.” (It’s ideal for memorable proposals. The Tower has also partnered with Amor Y Queso from Deep Ellum for custom charcuterie boards and CocoAndre for chocolates.

But that’s not all going on at Reunion Tower. Every night, they have activities, such as a Beer and WineShark tasting. There’s also a couples painting class with Klarity and Khaos, a family night dance party, and more.

To learn more about the packages, visit Reunion Tower’s website.

Visit Barcelona’s Picasso Museum and the Gaudi Museum

Feb. 14 | 5 – 8 p.m.

Take a virtual guided tour of two world-renowned museums and learn about the history and modern significance of famous works. For more information, go online.

Celebrate Mardi Gras in Downtown Plano!

Feb. 13 | 12 – 6 p.m.

At Downtown Plano’s Mardi Gras, you can tour the local shops and boutiques. There, you’ll find beverage stations, stocked with drinks such as frozen daiquiris, wine, beer, and hard seltzer. Additionally, every guest receives a Mardi Gras signature mason jar taster and a map directing you on your journey.

Tickets are $30 and will sell out due to limited availability. In light of the pandemic, this walk practices social distancing. Please be prepared to wear your mask when you are not enjoying your beverage.

Recurring Things To Do

Since it’s free and online, why not test out your art skills with an art class every Monday from Plano Arts & Events? Use whatever materials you have, whether it’s watercolors, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, to create a picture of a variety of objects. In order to view past classes, go to the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page under the “videos” tab to learn how to paint other flowers, fruits, and more.

Or, check out the delectable menus at restaurants, such as Bulla Gastrobar and Sixty Vines. With both outdoor dining and socially distanced indoor dining, you can safely enjoy a meal at these amazing eateries.

Additionally, for a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market. Purchase fresh, artisanal goods and feel good about it because they were made by fellow Collin County residents!

Finally, go to the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary this month to see their life-size animatronic dinosaurs in an experience like no other! The exhibit includes sights such as a 46-foot T-Rex and 9 other gigantic dinosaurs. Purchase tickets here. Admission is free for Heard Museum members.