Soon it’ll be the most romantic weekend of the year.

Local restaurants are preparing to celebrate Valentine’s Day with special dinner menus, cocktails, sparkling wine, filet mignon, challah French toast, key lime pies, and lobsters. Some to-go kits even prepare the candlelight for you.

Whether you’d like to dine in person or take it to-go these restaurants are making it a weekend to remember. While not all require reservations, they are definitely encouraged.

Courtesy of Blue Mesa

Blue Mesa

Blue Mesa, otherwise known as the brunch capital of the DFW metroplex, will celebrate with Sunday brunch, and a complimentary bottle of champagne for every couple. The menu includes specials such as smoked brisket street tacos, red chile salmon, and famous blue corn enchiladas. It also comes with orange juice, coffee, iced tea, or soft drinks.

Brunch reservations are available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 12 and 13, but at 3 p.m., return for Valentine’s Day dinner: red chile beef tenderloin, shrimp and crab enchiladas with chipotle cream and mango salsa, and chocolate dipped strawberries.

The to-go menu is available Feb. 12 – 14.

8200 Dallas Pkwy., Plano | bluemesagrill.com

Bulla Gastrobar

Bulla Gastrobar, Legacy West’s go-to tapas spot, put together an exclusive four-course prix-fixe menu for two for only $110. The first course is a Chef’s Board of Spanish cured meats and cheeses. Then, comes appetizers like salmon carpaccio, garlic shrimp, and Huevos ‘Bulla’. For entrees, choose between grilled steak or caldoso de bogavante con mariscos, and finally, dessert, and a sparkling wine toast for two.

Feb. 11 – Feb. 15

6007 S. Legacy Dr. #180, Plano | bullagastrobar.com

Holy Grail Pub

Holy Grail Pub hosts a two-night Valentine’s Day dinner event every year, Saturday, February 13 and Sunday, February 14. Starting at 7 p.m. each evening, guests can enjoy four courses and cocktail and beer pairings, like filet mignon with Amador double barrel cherry Manhattan, and chocolate bread pudding with Irish stout. Reservations are required and can be made by emailing mgr@holygrailpub.com or calling 972.377.6633.

7 p.m. Feb. 13 and 14

8240 Preston Rd., Plano | holygrailpub.com

Tommy Bahama

Tommy Bahama’s has put together a Valentine’s Day prix fixe dinner for two, served from Thursday until Sunday, perfectly paired with their Valentine’s Blush signature cocktail. Their three-course dinner features some of their best-loved dishes, like their World Famous Coconut Shrimp, ribeye filet, Island shrimp and crab cocktail, and triple chocolate cake.

Feb. 11 – 14

7501 Windrose Ave., Plano | tommybahama.com

Courtesy of KAI

KAI

For something a little different, KAI will kick off their four day long Valentine’s weekend celebration with a Single AF party on Thursday 2/11 from 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. Because not everyone has a Valentine, their party features a live DJ, table service, and a chef-curated Omakase Menu. Then, on Feb 12, KAI will introduce two romantic themed cocktails for the weekend, ideally enjoyed with miso glazed sea bass, and extended Valentine’s Day hours. Reservations are open for both the restaurant and the lounge for their events.

7301 Windrose Ave. c200, Plano | kailegacywest.com

Central Market

Central Market has everything you need for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner–or brunch. Host an intimate dinner for two in the safety of your own home with their Mediterranean chicken dinner, starring chicken breast marinated in red wine vinegar with garlic and oregano then braised in Castelvetrano olives, capers, date and spices. Or, alternatively, plan brunch with Italian sausage and arugula quiche and Challah French toast casserole.

Orders may be placed starting Feb. 1. Specific pickup times are available on Feb. 12, Feb. 13, and Feb. 14.

320 Coit Rd., Plano | centralmarket.com

Courtesy of Toulouse

Toulouse

This dreamy, modern French restaurant presents a chef-curated Valentine’s Day dinner menu from Friday 2/12 until Sunday 2/14, in addition to their regular menu. With live music in the evenings and a luxurious patio, Toulouse sets the mood for romance. The Valentine’s Day menu ranges from Chilean sea bass to filet mignon, and, finally, finishes with rich chocolate and passion fruit mousse for dessert.

Feb. 12 – 14

7301 Windrose Ave., Ste. C150, Plano | toulousecafeandbar.com

Sea Breeze Fish Market and Grill

Available for dine-in or to-go, Sea Breeze Fish Market and Grill’s two Valentine’s Day specials are available on Valentine’s Day only. The first option is a three-course, prix fixe meal with six entrée choices like seared sea scallops with saffron butter or grilled Chilean sea bass with caramel sauce.

Or, for to-go only, Sea Breeze is offering a To Go Heat ’N’ Eat special with two Ritz cracker crab meat stuffed half lobsters. There’s also an optional $35 Mer Soleil Chardonnay add-on.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling 972.473.2722.

4017 Preston Rd. Ste. 530, Plano | SeaBreezeFish.com

Fish City and Shell Shack

Fish City Grill and Shell Shack are both showing their love with a prix fixe menu for two. Their Valentine’s Day dinner specials include fresh fish, lobster cakes, shrimp linguini, blackened Barramundi, and to top it all off, chocolate cake with cream cheese icing.

Everything can be ordered for dine-in or curbside pick-up, but there’s additional incentive to order to-to: for to-go orders only, bottles of wine are on sale at half-price.

Their deals are available Feb. 12 – Feb. 14

Various locations | fishcitygrill.com

Courtesy of Taverna

Taverna

At Taverna, an elegant Italian restaurant at Legacy West, they’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with specialties such as asparagus tagliolini, lobster tail, and beef tenderloin. Finally, on their comfortable patio, finish off with dark chocolate cake.

Taverna’s curated Valentine’s Day dinner menu is available from Feb. 12 until Feb. 14.

7400 Windrose Ave. B130, Plano | tavernabylombardi.com

Princi Italia

All weekend long, Princi Italia is offering multiple ways to celebrate. Go in person for a three-course dinner with pancetta-wrapped jumbo shrimp as a starter, Angus filet mignon Rossini, and porcini braised short ribs. Finally, finish with white chocolate and raspberry cheesecake and tiramisu. Their entire menu is available for dine-in or to go.

Princi Italia has also put together a special dinner for two that’s only available for curbside carryout. This deal for two includes a starter of caprese and crabmeat salad, a 16-ounce chateaubriand, and tiramisu for dessert. Finally, on Sunday, come back for a sweetheart brunch featuring three special brunch entrees and $2 mimosas and bellinis.

Specials are available all weekend.

3300 Dallas Parkway Ste. 120, Plano | princiitalia.com

Haywire

Lovebirds will flock to Haywire to pick up their special Valentine’s Day Couples Kit, ready to heat and eat at home. Haywire’s Texas-sized kit includes a rustic meat and cheese board, two 8-ounce filets, loaded mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, cornbread, a slice of four-layer red velvet cake, and finally, a custom candle. It’s ideal for an intimate dinner in the comfort of home.

To pre-order a Valentine’s Day Couples Kit, guests can call Haywire now at 972.781.9473 or email info@haywireresturant.com. Kit pickups are between 1 – 4 p.m. from Feb. 12 – 14.

5901 Winthrop St. Ste. 110, Plano | haywirerestaurant.com

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

On Valentine’s Day, Perry’s Steakhouse presents Sealed with a Sizzle, a three-course menu featuring a choice of soup or salad, entrée, and dessert. It’s available for dine-in or to-go, but the best of their to-go offerings is Perry’s Valentine Candlelight Dinner.

Their special menu includes two individual salads, a 12-ounce Candlelight Filet Roast for two with two steamed lobster tails and sauces, two sides, homemade bread, a half-dozen chocolate-dipped strawberry kisses, rose petals, and finally a votive candle and holder. Take note because of the roast, it must be ordered at least six hours in advance.

Feb. 11 – 14

2440 Parkwood Blvd., Frisco | perryssteakhouse.com