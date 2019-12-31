Beerhead Bar & Eatery to open in Plano

A new craft beer bar and restaurant will be making its way to Plano this coming spring. Beerhead Bar & Eatery is set to open its first Texas store in the coming months.

Beerhead’s new Plano location will offer a rotating selection of over 400 brands of locally and regionally brewed beer, spirits, wine, and other locally sourced beverages. There will be over 50 different beers on tap and sandwiches, pizzas and other bar food items. Vegetarian options will also be available.

The Plano location will be owned and operated by cousins Ashish and Anthony Patel, who were introduced to Beerhead from Ashish’s cousin, Krupal Patel, the owner of a Beerhead location in Schaumburg, Illinois.

“Knowing and appreciating the brand early on, we are looking forward to bringing Beerhead Bar & Eatery into Texas for the first time,” said Ashish in a press release. “We are extremely excited to partner with Texas breweries and bring the North Texas flair we all love into our location. Seeing the success of my cousin in the Chicago area, we hope to mimic that in Texas.”

Beerhead’s Plano location will span across 4,300 square feet. It will have a stage for live music performances, as well as an expansive patio complete with modern cantilever garage doors and fire pits. Frequenters of Beerhead can join their 365 Rewards program, which grants members birthday perks, access to the “Beer-of-the-Day” deal, exclusive events and more.

“Looking back on the growth of Beerhead in 2019, I am looking forward to the leaps and bounds our brand is making for the new year with our new rewards program and menu refresh,” said Greg Goodrich, Co-Founder of Beerhead Bar & Eatery, in a press release. “We are excited to reach a new customer base in the state of Texas and are looking forward to see what the new year will bring. We will continue to grow our brand with a mix of new corporate and franchise locations.”

Beerhead Bar & Eatery

5805 Preston Road, Plano