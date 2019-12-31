Food

Beerhead Bar & Eatery to open in Plano

Posted on

 

Beerhead Bar & Grill will offer over 50 different beers on tap | Via Facebook/BeerheadBarAndEatery

A new craft beer bar and restaurant will be making its way to Plano this coming spring. Beerhead Bar & Eatery is set to open its first Texas store in the coming months. 

Beerhead’s new Plano location will offer a rotating selection of over 400 brands of locally and regionally brewed beer, spirits, wine, and other locally sourced beverages. There will be over 50 different beers on tap and sandwiches, pizzas and other bar food items. Vegetarian options will also be available.

Read more: Velvet Taco to open in Plano

The Plano location will be owned and operated by cousins Ashish and Anthony Patel, who were introduced to Beerhead from Ashish’s cousin, Krupal Patel, the owner of a Beerhead location in Schaumburg, Illinois. 

“Knowing and appreciating the brand early on, we are looking forward to bringing Beerhead Bar & Eatery into Texas for the first time,” said Ashish in a press release. “We are extremely excited to partner with Texas breweries and bring the North Texas flair we all love into our location. Seeing the success of my cousin in the Chicago area, we hope to mimic that in Texas.”

Beerhead’s signature goodfella pizza | Photo credit: Eric Rosado

Beerhead’s Plano location will span across 4,300 square feet. It will have a stage for live music performances, as well as an expansive patio complete with modern cantilever garage doors and fire pits. Frequenters of Beerhead can join their 365 Rewards program, which grants members birthday perks, access to the “Beer-of-the-Day” deal, exclusive events and more.

Read more: Maple Bacon brings a taste of Canada to Plano

“Looking back on the growth of Beerhead in 2019, I am looking forward to the leaps and bounds our brand is making for the new year with our new rewards program and menu refresh,” said Greg Goodrich, Co-Founder of Beerhead Bar & Eatery, in a press release. “We are excited to reach a new customer base in the state of Texas and are looking forward to see what the new year will bring. We will continue to grow our brand with a mix of new corporate and franchise locations.”

Beerhead Bar & Eatery

5805 Preston Road, Plano

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

1.2K
Food

Jollibee to open Plano location
barbecue near me Texas barbecue wood and time smoke house to go plano food road trip lavon barbecue near me Texas barbecue wood and time smoke house to go plano food road trip lavon
1.1K
Food

The 10 Best Under-the-Radar Barbecue Joints in Collin County
better than sex dessert bar plano better than sex dessert bar plano
1.1K
Food

Does Better than Sex Desserts in downtown Plano live up to its name?
1.1K
Leisure

KidZania to open in Frisco this weekend
971
Community

Where to take pictures with Santa Claus this holiday season
jennifer chandler jennifer chandler
910
Business Profiles

Jennifer Chandler, Dallas Market President for Bank of America, on meaningful work
urban-rio-cantina-cinco-de-mayo-drink-downtown-plano-hotspot urban-rio-cantina-cinco-de-mayo-drink-downtown-plano-hotspot
886
Business

Where to shop in Collin County this Small Business Saturday
818
Food

A guide to Collin County’s best private dining rooms
roy's roy's
805
Food

Eat, drink, and be merry with these Christmas holiday restaurants!
789
Community

Four Generation Z women on their plans to reshape the future, and why they care so much
784
Food

Chef Zuriel Barradas-Picazo talks nomadic chef lifestyle
780
Food

Mi Dia From Scratch is an underated Plano gem

ENJOY OUR LATEST MAGAZINE


New year, new issue! We're opening 2020 with a guide to Collin County’s hidden, under-rated, under-praised restaurants, night life, and lore for those who think they already know its secrets. From the strange tale of The University of Plano, to Wylie's most notorious crime of passion: browse the January 2020 Hidden Collin issue now!

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

Sitemap

Home

About Us

Advertising

Subscribe

Privacy Policy

Contact Us

Categories

Arts

Business

Food

Health

Nonprofit

Fashion

Contact us

Tel: 972.769.7272
Email: [email protected]

Follow us

 

Copyright © 2015 Flex Mag Theme. Theme by MVP Themes, powered by Wordpress.

To Top