Maple Bacon brings a taste of Canada to Plano

As Paige Michalchuk once said on an episode of Degrassi, maple bacon is “the candy of meats.” It is also the name of a lovely new diner in Plano. At Maple Bacon, guests can feast upon several Canadian delights. Because hell, we may not all be able to move to Canada amid this hectic political climate, but at least we can enjoy the food.

Maple Bacon serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, with items curated by owner Debra Delaurier. As a chef, Delaurier has many accolades to her name, including a coveted Red and Gold Seal. She has also made appearances on Canada’s Food Network.

For breakfast, Maple Bacon offers several meat and carb-heavy plates. Such plates include the chaps and eggs ($18), which comes with an eight-ounce ribeye steak, sauteed mushrooms and onions, two eggs your way and your choice of home fries or a pancake. One of their signature items is the maple bacon fried steak waffle ($20). These Belgian waffles come with a chicken fried steak with white gravy, crispy bacon and two eggs your way. They are topped with Maple Bacon’s signature pastry wheel, with some maple syrup.

Breakfast cocktails include the giggle juice ($9), which contains cranberry juice, currant liquer and prosecco. Another breakfast cocktail is the hummingbird ($9), which is a tropical mix of pineapple juice, coconut cream, cherry nectar and champagne.

At lunch and dinner time, Maple Bacon serves up a variety of salads, sandwiches and of course, poutine. Perhaps one of the most interesting poutine varieties is the buffalo chicken and bacon poutine ($13). This poutine is a hearty plate of fries, crispy buffalo chicken breast, bacon, cheese curds, mozzarella, Zippy cheese sauce, buffalo ranch and fries.

While Maple Bacon may not be for the health-conscious, it certainly makes for an exciting addition to Plano. It is definitely the best place for you to cheat on your new year’s resolution.

Maple Bacon

6009 West Parker Rd., Plano

Hours:

Monday – Thursday : 7 a.m. to 9 p.m

Friday and Saturday : 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

More: 469.969.1400 | maplebaconrestaurant.com