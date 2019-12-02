Food

Jollibee to open Plano location

Posted on

Jollibee will bring fried chicken and other Filipino-inspired dishes to Plano next spring | Via Facebook/JollibeePhilippines

Coming all the way from the Philippines is a new fried chicken restaurant you’re definitely going to have to try. Jollibee is set to open its first north Texas location next spring. 

With its Plano location, Jollibee hopes to increase its American presence. Jollibee will serve their signature fried chicken plate, which comes with a side of steamed rice and gravy. Guests will also be able to order traditional sides, like mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese and more.

Read more: KidZania to open in Frisco this weekend

Burgers and chicken sandwiches are other tasty menu items to which Jollibee customers can look forward.

Jollibee will also serve other Filipino-inspired dishes, like the fiesta rice noodles shrimp, eggs, pork rinds and garlic sauce. There will also be a fried spaghetti dish, which will have marinara sauce and hot dog slices

Read more: Chef Zuriel Barradas-Picazo talks nomadic chef lifestyle

Jollibee is slated to begin construction on its Plano location in January of 2020, with a projected opening date of April 2020.

Jollibee

1016 Preston Rd, Plano

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Popular

1.6K
Food

Shakertins in Allen will be bigger and better than ever
1.5K
Arts

Cinemark Central Plano re-opens
1.2K
Community

Spurlock’s Malt Shop, Anna, is the retro drive-in we needed
1.1K
Food

Wahlburgers opens in Frisco
1.0K
Business

Kellie Rasberry and daughter launch new online retail shop
968
Food

BoomerJack’s Grill & Bar to open in Fairview next month
929
Shopping

Flea Style to open second location in Frisco next month, with new dining concept
851
Health

Medical City Plano recertified as Comprehensive Stroke Center
847
Community

12 Days of Christmas on DART
833
Community

Plano Boys & Girls Club of Collin County receives makeover in Teen Center
805
Food

The Italian Job brings hearty, scratch-made pasta dishes to Legacy Hall, all under $10
760
Food

Zip Code Media Cafe offers services for content creators
To Top