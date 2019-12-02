Jollibee to open Plano location

Coming all the way from the Philippines is a new fried chicken restaurant you’re definitely going to have to try. Jollibee is set to open its first north Texas location next spring.

With its Plano location, Jollibee hopes to increase its American presence. Jollibee will serve their signature fried chicken plate, which comes with a side of steamed rice and gravy. Guests will also be able to order traditional sides, like mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese and more.

Burgers and chicken sandwiches are other tasty menu items to which Jollibee customers can look forward.

Jollibee will also serve other Filipino-inspired dishes, like the fiesta rice noodles shrimp, eggs, pork rinds and garlic sauce. There will also be a fried spaghetti dish, which will have marinara sauce and hot dog slices

Jollibee is slated to begin construction on its Plano location in January of 2020, with a projected opening date of April 2020.

Jollibee

1016 Preston Rd, Plano