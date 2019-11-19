KidZania to open in Frisco this weekend

This weekend, the long-awaited KidZania will open its first U.S. location in Frisco. The indoor city theme park will span across 85,000 square feet and allow children to role-play over 100 different jobs.

Each KidZania indoor city is tailored to contain elements like that of the metroplex in which it is located. KidZania Frisco will resemble much of Dallas and its surrounding cities. When children come to play at Kidzania, they are able to barter for goods and services using a currency called KidZos.

KidZania is targeted toward children between the ages of four and 14. For safety measures, children and parents are given matching RFID bracelets, allowing them the freedom to explore the city, however, when it is time to leave, they will not be able to leave unless they are with each other and their bracelets match up.

Children will be able to act as firefighters, doctors, bankers, nail technicians and more. With KidZania, children will get firsthand experience in the career of their dreams, while learning how to navigate the world.

KidZania will open to the public on Saturday, November 23 at 10 a.m. Pre-orders for passes will be available beginning Wednesday, November 20.

KidZania

2601 Preston Rd Suite 3011, Frisco

