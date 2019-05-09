KidZania to open first U.S. location at Stonebriar Centre

KidZania’s first U.S. location will be a mini-replica of the DFW Metroplex | Image courtesy of KidZania

Whether your child is a budding chef, engineer or pilot, they will have the opportunity to carry out that dream at KidZania, an indoor mini-city where children can role play in their ideal careers. Across KidZania, children will be able to partake in over 100 realistic occupation simulations, including acting in plays, designing robots, performing surgery, going on secret missions and more.

“At KidZania, kids have an opportunity to role-play more than 100 professions within an 80,000 square foot indoor city designed just for them,” said Greg Stevens, CEO of KidZania USA in a press release. “The KidZania experience allows kids to learn about the world of work while building real-life skills like financial literacy, teamwork and problem solving. We look forward to bringing this innovative learning experience to children, families and educators throughout the U.S.”

Image courtesy of KidZania USA

Visitors to KidZania will be able to barter for goods and services using a currency called KidZos. Each KidZania will be designed similar to the metroplex in which it is located.

Research has proven that when children are actively involved in the learning process, they have a higher rate of retention, thus better reinforcing essential life skills.

Image courtesy of KidZania USA

“Role-play is a critical part of childhood development and KidZania bridges the gap between schools and the outside world. KidZania provides a unique experience-based environment where kids become active participants in their learning process by putting theory into practice while gaining new knowledge and skills,” said Dr. Ger Graus, Global Director of Education at KidZania in a press release.

Image courtesy of KidZania USA

KidZania’s Stonebriar location will open in Fall of 2019 and will be the first of four new locations to open in the U.S., with Chicago and New York to follow in 2020 and Los Angeles in 2021.

For more information, visit kidzaniausa.com