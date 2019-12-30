Food

Velvet Taco to open in Plano

Posted on

Velvet Taco is known for its signature creations, including the spicy tikka chicken and slow-roasted angus brisket tacos | Image courtesy of Velvet Taco

You won’t have to go all the way to Dallas for some late-night tacos. Velvet Taco will open its first standalone Plano location this coming spring. Known for its unique taco creations, like the chicken tikka masala taco and the chicken and waffle taco, Velvet Taco is a popular spot among Dallasites. Its Plano location will be the seventh in DFW.

Read more: Maple Bacon brings a taste of Canada to Plano

Earlier this year, Velvet Taco made news in Plano when it set up a miniature version of the store in Legacy Hall. The Legacy Hall food stall is expected to remain open following the opening of Plano’s full store.

The new Plano location is expected to have all of the same fan favorites. It is also expected to be open late, as Velvet Taco’s original Knox-Henderson location is open until 4 a.m. Fans of Velvet Taco will also be able to order Velvet Taco’s secret backdoor chicken dinner. The backdoor chicken is a rotisserie chicken that comes with tortillas, elote and salsa, and it is available for purchase by handing the drive-thru operator $20. On Mondays, you can get this deal for only $10.

A look at Velvet Taco’s “secret” backdoor chicken deal | Image courtesy of Velvet Taco

Read more: The Italian Job brings hearty, scratch-made pasta dishes to Legacy Hall, all under $10

Velvet Taco’s Plano location is projected to open in spring of 2020 on Park & Preston, in the space formerly occupied by Steve Fields Steak and Lobster Lounge.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
