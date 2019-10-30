Food

The Italian Job brings hearty, scratch-made pasta dishes to Legacy Hall, all under $10

Posted on

The Italian Job offers nine different pasta dishes, all made from scratch with high-quality ingredients | Image courtesy of The Italian Job

While Legacy Hall has undergone many changes in the two years since its opening, the new options seem more and more promising. The Italian Job is the newest food stall to open in Plano’s three-story food hall, bringing hearty, filling pastas to Collin County foodies. At The Italian Job, guests can choose from nine different pasta dishes, all of which are made from scratch in-house daily, using high-quality ingredients. The new food stall will focus on bringing old-world tradition to the modern, fast-casual market.

Clifford Barratt will serve as The Italian Job’s executive chef. Barratt has created several award-winning concepts, including Old Town Italy | Image courtesy of The Italian Job

“There is an energy about The Italian Job that can best be described as ‘veloce’, meaning ‘quick’,” said Executive Chef Clifford Barratt in a press release. “Our chefs strive to deliver high-quality, fresh pasta at a grab-and-go pace perfect for a food hall atmosphere.”

Read more: What is matcha? Meccha Matcha in Plano has the answers

With over 10 years of culinary experience, Barratt has built an impressive resume and has created award-winning concepts, including Old Town Italy, restaurant, retail and market concept.

The Italian Job offers upscale style pasta dishes, including the tagliatelle bolognese and the pasta alla scorglio; the latter of the two contains tagliatelle, shrimp, rosa tomatoes, lemon, basil, chili and extra virgin olive oil. Shareables include the meatball bowl, served with Focaccia Bread and a choice between The Italian Job’s signature mamma’s red sauce or dijon sauce.

Tagliatelle bolognese | Image courtesy of The Italian Job

Read more: Zip Code Media Cafe offers services for content creators

The Italian Job opens Friday, November 1 on the first floor of Legacy Hall, adjacent to Beijing Brothers.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

London Baker display case Elizabeth Rowe Lavender Earl Grey scones London Baker display case Elizabeth Rowe Lavender Earl Grey scones
1.6K
Food

The London Baker custom cake shop and bakery works sweet magic
Uber Elevate, UberAIR, Dallas, DFW, DFW airport, flying cars, fresco, plano, collin county, dallas Uber Elevate, UberAIR, Dallas, DFW, DFW airport, flying cars, fresco, plano, collin county, dallas
1.5K
Local News

Frisco becomes first test site for Uber Elevate
1.1K
Leisure

The Dinosaur Company – now open for tours! Step inside Collin County’s Jurassic Park
1.1K
Community

Jeri Chambers named Collin County Woman of the Year
1.0K
Food

Where to watch the big game: Eight great sports bars in Collin County
949
Local News

20 years later: The murder investigation that changed the Plano Police Department
Isabella Fletcher portrait fault lines Isabella Fletcher portrait fault lines
919
Local News

Fletcher v. LISD: The young woman at the heart of a Title IX sexual assault case that rocked a local school district
867
Community

A look at the new Liberty Recreation Center
City of Plano city council chambers City of Plano city council chambers
788
Community

The Plano Tomorrow conversation isn’t over
775
Events

Local Profile kicks off Women in Business 2019
728
Community

Quynh Chau Stone talks journey to America, losing everything and building The Source of Hope
house built to house homeless female veterans house built to house homeless female veterans
701
Local News

A new effort to house homeless female veterans in Collin County
To Top