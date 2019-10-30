The Italian Job brings hearty, scratch-made pasta dishes to Legacy Hall, all under $10

While Legacy Hall has undergone many changes in the two years since its opening, the new options seem more and more promising. The Italian Job is the newest food stall to open in Plano’s three-story food hall, bringing hearty, filling pastas to Collin County foodies. At The Italian Job, guests can choose from nine different pasta dishes, all of which are made from scratch in-house daily, using high-quality ingredients. The new food stall will focus on bringing old-world tradition to the modern, fast-casual market.

“There is an energy about The Italian Job that can best be described as ‘veloce’, meaning ‘quick’,” said Executive Chef Clifford Barratt in a press release. “Our chefs strive to deliver high-quality, fresh pasta at a grab-and-go pace perfect for a food hall atmosphere.”

With over 10 years of culinary experience, Barratt has built an impressive resume and has created award-winning concepts, including Old Town Italy, restaurant, retail and market concept.

The Italian Job offers upscale style pasta dishes, including the tagliatelle bolognese and the pasta alla scorglio; the latter of the two contains tagliatelle, shrimp, rosa tomatoes, lemon, basil, chili and extra virgin olive oil. Shareables include the meatball bowl, served with Focaccia Bread and a choice between The Italian Job’s signature mamma’s red sauce or dijon sauce.

The Italian Job opens Friday, November 1 on the first floor of Legacy Hall, adjacent to Beijing Brothers.