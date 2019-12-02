Health

Children’s Health opens conversations about mental health for North Texas children

Posted on

Research has shown that there is a larger need for behavioral and mental health services across North Texas. | Via Shutterstock

This past November, Children’s Health published the 16th edition of Beyond ABC: Assessing the Well-Being of Children in North Texas, a comprehensive report on the quality of life for children in North Texas. The Beyond ABC report, which is published every two years, evaluates four key areas that impact children in Dallas, Collin, Cooke, Denton, Fannin and Grayson counties. Researchers aim to understand trends and areas of improvement in pediatric health, economic security, safety and education.

Read more: 2019 Collin County Heart Ball raises $670,000 for American Heart Association

The 2019 report found while there has been meaningful progress made in terms of physical health since the 2017 report, there is a larger need for mental and behavioral health services across North Texas.

The 2019 report found that an estimated 130,000 North Texas children suffer from an emotional disturbance or addictive disorder. Over the course of the past two years, there was a 143% increase of mental health diagnoses served by Medicaid Managed Care in children of Collin County. As one could expect, untreated mental health conditions lead to higher rates of youth suicide and youth mortality.

“After reading this year’s report, one realization was stunningly clear to me – we must radically change how we support the behavioral health of our children,” said Chris Durovich, president and CEO of Children’s Health in a press release. “Caring for our community’s youth is a privilege we take seriously, and it has emboldened us to disavow the notion that any problem is too big, too complicated or too widespread. While we appreciate that transformational change will not happen overnight, we are confident that through a sustained effort by many, we can achieve an integrated behavioral health care system that serves every North Texas child.

Read more: Medical City Frisco aims to reduce opioid use

Click here to read the full Beyond ABC: Assessing the Well-Being of Children in North Texas, 16th Edition report and find out how you can take action in your community.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

1.6K
Food

Shakertins in Allen will be bigger and better than ever
1.5K
Arts

Cinemark Central Plano re-opens
1.2K
Community

Spurlock’s Malt Shop, Anna, is the retro drive-in we needed
1.1K
Food

Wahlburgers opens in Frisco
1.0K
Business

Kellie Rasberry and daughter launch new online retail shop
968
Food

BoomerJack’s Grill & Bar to open in Fairview next month
929
Shopping

Flea Style to open second location in Frisco next month, with new dining concept
851
Health

Medical City Plano recertified as Comprehensive Stroke Center
847
Community

12 Days of Christmas on DART
833
Community

Plano Boys & Girls Club of Collin County receives makeover in Teen Center
805
Food

The Italian Job brings hearty, scratch-made pasta dishes to Legacy Hall, all under $10
760
Food

Zip Code Media Cafe offers services for content creators
To Top