2019 Collin County Heart Ball raises $670,000 for American Heart Association

Earlier this month, business leaders, philanthropists and survivors from all across Collin County came together at the Omni Frisco Hotel for the 2019 Collin County Heart Ball. Each year, the event raises money for the American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all. This year, Collin County Heart Ball raised $670,000 for the American Heart Association, nearly $200,000 more from last year.

“Each and every year we continue to be touched by the generosity of our community and their support of the Collin County Heart Ball,” said Kathryn Allen, senior vice president of North Texas. “We are thankful for their relentless pursuit of longer, healthier lives for all people across our community.”

Funds raised for the American Heart Association go toward cardiovascular research and heart health educational programs, both locally and nationwide.

The Collin County Heart Ball saw over 450 guests this year. Lisa and Chris Gerrish served as this year’s event chairs. Chris recalled a heart attack he had in 2011. He was revived by Hands-Only CPR and an AED performed by bystanders. Nine months later, he revived someone else who was having a heart attack by performing Hands-Only CPR as well.

Throughout the night, Heart Ball attendees enjoyed food by lead chef Aaron Staudenmaier who was joined by chefs including Todd Citta, Jorge Da Rocha, Skyler Gauthier, Paloma Ledesma, Chase Montgomery, Andrea Shackelford, John Sikhattana, Marcus Strietzel and Antonio Zamora.

Attendees also raised money by participating in a silent auction, in which they were able to bid on vacation packages, including a trip to Tokyo for the Olympic Games in summer of 2020.

For more information on the American Heart Association, visit heart.org.