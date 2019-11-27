Health

Medical City Frisco aims to reduce opioid use

Posted on

 

Medical City Frisco is one of 12 Medical City Healthcare locations with a drug take back box | Image courtesy of Medical City Healthcare

Last November, Medical City Healthcare launched Crush the Crisis initiative in an effort to reduce opioid use in north Texas. In the year since the launch of Crush the Crisis, Medical City Healthcare’s North Texas hospitals have seen a 21% decrease in opioid prescriptions in their emergency rooms. 

Opioid use is classified as a national health crisis under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Read more: Medical City Plano recertified as Comprehensive Stroke Center

“This is a crisis that we wish to combat,” Medical City Frisco CEO Carlton Ulmer said in a press release. “We are committed to the communities we serve, and providing this drug take back box is just one of the many ways we honor our commitment to improve the quality of life.”

As part of the initiative to reduce prescriptions and opioid usage, Medical City Healthcare is using a prescription monitoring system available through the Texas Department of State Health Service. By using this database, physicians are able to identify patients who may be at risk for potential overdose. Medical City Healthcare has also introduced pain management strategies, which can serve as alternatives to pain killers and other substances.

Following surgery or an operation, patients can use virtual reality headsets, which put patients in a 360-degree virtual environment of their choice. The VR headsets are said to help with pain management by providing a distraction.

Read more: Medical City Plano and Medical City Frisco announce new CEO

Additionally, drug take-back boxes have been installed in 12 Medical City hospitals, including Medical City Frisco. This makes for a safer, more environmentally conscious alternative approach to getting rid of drugs, as opposed to flushing them down toilets. 

For more information on Medical City’s initiative to reduce opioid usage across north Texas, visit medicalcityhealthcare.com

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Popular

1.5K
Food

Shakertins in Allen will be bigger and better than ever
1.3K
Arts

Cinemark Central Plano re-opens
1.1K
Community

Spurlock’s Malt Shop, Anna, is the retro drive-in we needed
1.1K
Food

Wahlburgers opens in Frisco
Super Luckys Tale screen shot Playful Studios Super Luckys Tale screen shot Playful Studios
1.0K
Arts

Playful Studios CEO Paul Bettner on changing video games (again and again and again)
988
Events

“Best Day Ever” Local Profile’s 18th annual Women in Business summit
950
Business

Kellie Rasberry and daughter launch new online retail shop
911
Food

BoomerJack’s Grill & Bar to open in Fairview next month
895
Shopping

Flea Style to open second location in Frisco next month, with new dining concept
797
Health

Medical City Plano recertified as Comprehensive Stroke Center
790
Community

Plano Boys & Girls Club of Collin County receives makeover in Teen Center
780
Food

The Italian Job brings hearty, scratch-made pasta dishes to Legacy Hall, all under $10
To Top