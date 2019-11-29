Celebrate the holidays at Legacy West

Despite having only been open for two years, Legacy West in Plano has become an instant hotspot for holiday-themed Instagram photos. This year, Legacy West is going all-out for the hoildays with events, photo-ops and showcases all month long. Below is a guide to all of the holly-jolly events taking place in Legacy West this holiday season.

Read more: Cinemark Central Plano re-opens

World’s First Ugly Sweater Hall of Fame

November 29 – December 31

Feast your eyes upon 34 of the world’s most hideous holiday sweaters. The sweaters, which were curated in partnership with the Ugly Christmas Sweater Shop of Dallas, will be displayed on an 80-foot wall across the walkway from Neighborhood Goods. There will be an oversized frame, for social photo-ops.

Frozen photos with Queen Elsa

November 29 – December 1

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Bring your whole family to the lawn at Windrose Ave and Worth St., where you can get pictures taken with Queen Elsa from Disney’s Frozen franchise. It may be freezing outside, but the cold never bothered us anyway.

Cookies and Cocoa

December 6

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Great One Cookie and Lattes on Location will respectively be providing sugar cookies for decoration, as well as hot cocoa. This makes for a quick breather while holiday shopping.

Storytime with Mrs. Claus

December 7

Mrs. Claus will be paying a visit to Barnes & Noble Kitchen to tell all sorts of Christmas stories. Plus, kids can get into the holiday spirit with free face painting and hot cocoa.

Holiday Drink Tours

December 13 & December 19

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Sip, savor, shop and stroll throughout the many shops and restaurants in Legacy West and be sure to sample some of the district’s best cocktails.

Free Gift Wrapping

December 14 & December 21

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Wrapping gifts not really your thing? Lucky for you, Dallas Gift Wrap Creations will be providing free gift-wrapping services on the last two Saturdays before Christmas. Plus, Anita Ivancevic of Freeform’s “Wrap Battle” will be making a special appearance.

Read more: Johnny Rodriguez The Salon brings luxury hair-styling to Legacy West

Santa Paws Photos

December 15 & December 22

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Let your fur babies join in on the holiday fun. Dress your dog up in their most jolly outfit and get some pictures. Make the memories last a lifetime.