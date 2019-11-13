Arts

Cinemark Central Plano re-opens this weekend

Posted on

A front glance at Cinemark Central Plano | Photo credit: Alex Gonzalez

This weekend, a Plano favorite will re-open to the public with a brand new makeover. Cinemark Central Plano, formerly known as Cinemark Movies 10, will be screening the latest films beginning this Thursday.

Cinemark Central Plano offers film fans 10 different screens on which they can see the most recent Hollywood blockbusters. The new auditoriums have been updated to include Cinemark’s signature Luxury Loungers seats with heating options. 

All 10 of the theater’s auditoriums will have Cinemark’s signature Luxury Loungers | Photo credit: Alex Gonzalez

In the lobby, moviegoers can order snacks, sodas, wine and local beers on tap and more. They will also be able to order frozen Jack Daniels and Coca Cola cocktails. Cinemark Central Plano has also partnered with Pizza Hut, allowing guests to order personal pan pizzas to enjoy while watching movies. Cinemark Central Plano will offer free refills on large-sized popcorn and sodas.

 

Eventually, Cinemark Central Plano moviegoers will be able to order concessions using the Cinemark mobile application, and then pick them up in a designated area.

In the parking lot, guests in electronic cars will find designated spots to charge their vehicles while they watch movies.

Charging spots are available for moviegoers to charge their electronic vehicles while they watch movies | Photo credit: Alex Gonzalez

While the theater was known as the “dollar movies,” prior to its facelift, Cinemark Central Plano, unfortunately, will not offer the $2 tickets that Planoites knew and loved. The arcade will also not be making a return. However, Cinemark Central Plano will still offer discounts for senior citizens every day of the week, as well as discounted tickets on Tuesdays for all moviegoers. 

Cinemark Central Plano opens Thursday, November 14, with the earliest showtimes beginning at 1:50 p.m.

Cinemark Central Plano

1818 Coit Rd, Plano

972.985.1394 | cinemark.com

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
