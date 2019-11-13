Cinemark Central Plano re-opens this weekend

This weekend, a Plano favorite will re-open to the public with a brand new makeover. Cinemark Central Plano, formerly known as Cinemark Movies 10, will be screening the latest films beginning this Thursday.

Cinemark Central Plano offers film fans 10 different screens on which they can see the most recent Hollywood blockbusters. The new auditoriums have been updated to include Cinemark’s signature Luxury Loungers seats with heating options.

Read more: Plano Boys & Girls Club of Collin County receives makeover in Teen Center

In the lobby, moviegoers can order snacks, sodas, wine and local beers on tap and more. They will also be able to order frozen Jack Daniels and Coca Cola cocktails. Cinemark Central Plano has also partnered with Pizza Hut, allowing guests to order personal pan pizzas to enjoy while watching movies. Cinemark Central Plano will offer free refills on large-sized popcorn and sodas.

Eventually, Cinemark Central Plano moviegoers will be able to order concessions using the Cinemark mobile application, and then pick them up in a designated area.

In the parking lot, guests in electronic cars will find designated spots to charge their vehicles while they watch movies.

While the theater was known as the “dollar movies,” prior to its facelift, Cinemark Central Plano, unfortunately, will not offer the $2 tickets that Planoites knew and loved. The arcade will also not be making a return. However, Cinemark Central Plano will still offer discounts for senior citizens every day of the week, as well as discounted tickets on Tuesdays for all moviegoers.

Read more: Playful Studios CEO Paul Bettner on changing video games (again and again and again)

Cinemark Central Plano opens Thursday, November 14, with the earliest showtimes beginning at 1:50 p.m.

Cinemark Central Plano

1818 Coit Rd, Plano

972.985.1394 | cinemark.com