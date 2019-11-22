Community

The Cadence to bring luxury housing units to Frisco Station

A glance at The Cadence at Frisco Station | Rendering courtesy of Hillwood

Luxury apartments are on their way to the much anticipated Frisco Station. The Cadence at Frisco Station, which broke ground earlier this fall is the second living complex to be announced for the new Frisco mixed-use development. The Cadence will offer 322 units, allowing residential options close to entertainment, restaurants and corporate facilities. 

“Cadence continues Hillwood’s efforts to set the standard for luxury apartment home living in Frisco’s North Platinum Corridor,” said Mark McHenry, managing director of Hillwood Multifamily, in a press release. “The Cadence refers to the rhythm of life and our intent to provide quality homes that are integrated with recreational and social spaces, near to workplaces, and connected to everything residents do. Tremendous job growth in the area is creating strong demand for new housing. The Cadence will offer residents convenient access to jobs at Frisco Station’s growing employment base in the Offices One and Two, major employers in nearby legacy West and other regional employment centers in the Highway 121 and North Dallas Tollway corridors.”

A look at The Cadence's coffee bar | Rendering courtesy of Hillwood

The Cadence will be a five-story building offering one- and two-bedroom units, in addition to studio and townhome options. Units will include amenities like spacious open island kitchens with granite countertops, exclusive custom cabinetry, large walk-in closets, designer plumbing and lighting fixtures, 10-foot ceilings, faux plank and tile flooring in living areas and bath, and luxurious cut pile berber in bedrooms. A state-of-the-art fitness center with dry sauna, coffee and wine bars and a spacious outdoor courtyard with a resort-style pool and cabanas will also be available to residents. The complex and its units will be designed by JHP Architecture/Urban Design.

With Dwelo technology, The Cadence is a new kind of home for the modern tenant. Using a mobile application, residents will be able to control locks, thermostats, and lighting and entertainment systems. Biking areas and parks will also be equipped with AT&T 5G technology, allowing for connectivity throughout.

The Cadence at Frisco Station is slated for completion by late 2021.

