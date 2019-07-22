First Look: AC Hotel and Residence Inn at Frisco Station

Courtesy of Marriott

The hotel park component of Frisco Station is near completion. Next month, two new luxury hotels will open in the under-construction business and lifestyle district, accommodating the needs of travelers in Collin County visiting for both business and pleasure.

Marriott will open AC Hotel and Residence Inn as part of the first phase of Frisco Station, which is located just minutes away from The Star. Both hotels will be comprised of artistic elements and focus on the lifestyle brand of Marriott’s wheelhouse. They will cater to a modern generation of travelers with luxurious amenities and conveniences.

AC Hotel

Named after Spanish businessman Antonio Catalan, the AC Hotel by Marriott is designed to incorporate European elements. In the lobby, guests can make their own lavender fragrance bags to take up to their rooms, or to take back home with them.

In the AC Lounge, guests can sit at a bar and order signature cocktails, locally-brewed beers and wines imported from Europe. Tapas will also be available for guests to order, share and enjoy. While the AC Hotel won’t be screening any major sporting events, guest can immerse themselves in a variety of art and culture.

The AC Kitchen will offer a European-style breakfast | Courtesy of Marriott

In the mornings, the AC Kitchen will serve a European-inspired breakfast, featuring croissants from France, and an espresso machine. The AC Kitchen only serves breakfast and will be encased in glass doors once breakfast is over.

At all hours of the day, guests can pay a visit to the AC Library, which is stocked with books and periodicals on art, culture and fashion. Guests can sit down and read in the AC Lounge, or take a book or magazine up to their room.

A look at the AC Library at the AC Hotel by Marriott | Courtesy of Marriott

The Rosemary Ballroom is suited for banquets and galas and The Bend, an outdoor terrace, is ideal for weddings and exercise classes.

Each guest room comes with a safe, a coffee maker and a refrigerator, as well as a landline phone. Guests will quickly notice that there are no alarm clocks in the room, as the hotel is geared towards tech-oriented travelers who use alarm settings on their smartphones.

Each room at the AC Hotel is decked out with hardwood floors and designed with European influences | Courtesy of Marriott

Very few of the bathrooms have bathtubs, however, the showers are encased with glass doors and stocked with Korres toiletries.

Residence Inn

While the AC Hotel offers an artsy getaway, the Residence Inn caters to the business professional who plans to stay in town for weeks at a time. It is an all-suite hotel with just about everything a guest needs in order for their business trip to go smoothly.

In the lobby, there is a conference room with a television screen, suitable for presentations. There is also a market place where guests can purchase snacks and hygiene products. Guests can also order groceries to be delivered to their rooms.

Breakfast will be served in the lobby every morning. Every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the Residence Inn will host an event called The Mix, which will consist of beverages in the lobby, as well as local food vendors for visitors to sample. There are also plans to bring food trucks to The Mix.

A glance at Residence Inn’s lobby, which will feature art from local artists | Courtesy of Marriott

In December, a full-service Starbucks Coffee store will open in the Residence Inn lobby.

Each suite at the Residence Inn will have a full kitchen stocked with dishes, pots and pans. There will also be a living area with a pull out couch and a swiveling television set, which can be pivoted toward the living area or toward the queen-sized bed.

Each Residence Inn guest room is a suite suited for guests visiting on business for an extended period of time | Courtesy of Marriott

Similar to those of the AC Hotel, the bathrooms have a glass door shower, however, those at the Residence Inn are stocked with Tea Tree brand toiletries.

Both the AC Hotel and the Residence Inn will open on Friday, August 2. They are currently accepting online reservations from Sunday, August 11.

