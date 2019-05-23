Business

Keurig Dr Pepper breaks ground on new Frisco headquarters

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on
A look at Keurig Dr Pepper’s new Frisco headquarters | Conceptual rendering courtesy of Keurig Dr Pepper

This afternoon, Keurig Dr Pepper broke ground on their new headquarters at Ford Center in The Star in Frisco. The new corporate office will span across 350,000 square feet and will serve as one of two headquarters; the other in Burlington, Massachusetts.

“The Dallas Cowboys are excited to team up with Keurig Dr Pepper to grow our long-standing relationship,” Jerry Jones, Owner, President and General Manager of the Dallas Cowboys said. “We look forward to working together to continue to foster an environment at The Star that values community and innovation, along with advancing business.”

Keurig and Dr Pepper first merged in the summer of 2018, creating a Fortune 500 company.

“We’re a top 10 food and beverage company in the U.S,” Bob Gamgort, Chairman and CEO of Keurig Dr Pepper, said. “We are the first company to put hot and cold beverages together and we brought Dr Pepper Snapple together with Keurig Green Mountain. Most importantly, our company is driven by 25,000 employees who are absolutely the best in the business.”

Keurig Dr Pepper’s new headquarters will span across 350,000 square feet | Image credit: Alex Gonzalez

Together, Keurig and Dr Pepper house over 125 different brands, including Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, CORE Water, Canada Dry and Snapple. With the opening of Keurig Dr. Pepper’s new corporate office in The Star, Frisco Mayor Jeff Chaney believes it will be a big step forward in growing the city as a business district.

“You want to brew a better world through sustainable products,” said Chaney of Keurig Dr Pepper. “You talk about that all the time as a company. We want to do the same thing as a city. We want to be a sustainable city throughout generations. And we know, for us to be able to do that, we have to recruit the best.”

Keurig Dr Pepper’s new Frisco headquarters is slated for completion by 2021.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
