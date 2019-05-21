Leisure

GameStop Performance Center opens in The Star

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on
GameStop Performance Center is now open in The Star in Frisco | Image courtesy of Complexity Gaming

Complexity Gaming has opened the doors to the GameStop Performance Center, a first-of-its-kind gaming facility committed to the advancement of the esports industry. With the opening of the GameStop Performance Center, Complexity Gaming hopes to launch a new era in which esports athletes are treated like professional athletes.

“We see the opening of our new headquarters as a critical step toward the professionalization of the esports industry overall and our vision for Esports 3.0,” said Jason Lake, Founder and CEO of Complexity Gaming in a statement. “Given our organization’s deep history, we are excited to continue this journey with an unprecedented facility that will drastically improve the lives of our players and provide a permanent home at The Star in Frisco for our fans old and new.”

Read more: A look inside the National Videogame Museum

The GameStop Performance Center spans across 11,000 square feet, esports athletes will be able to train with the same resources as the Dallas Cowboys. They will also be able to enjoy professionally prepared nutritional meals together at the Training Table inside Ford Center and be granted access to the Dallas Cowboys gym, Cowboys Fit.

A look inside GameStop Performance Center | Image courtesy of Complexity Gaming

“The opening of Complexity Gaming’s headquarters at The Star provides fans of all ages an opportunity to engage with our franchises in a unique, hands-on way,” said Jerry Jones, Owner, President and General Manager of the Dallas Cowboys. “The GameStop Performance Center will bring a new excitement to the world of esports and adds yet another unique experience to The Star that fans and visitors will be able to see up close and in person on our campus.”

The GameStop Performance Center will boast several resources and facilities, including a Mind Gym, where esports athletes can use high-end equipment for performance training. The Mind Gym will have low impact activities, such as yoga, to help esports athletes get in the right headspace for competitions. There will also be a streaming studio, where players can create content in real time, as well as film original content.

Read more: KidZania to open first U.S. location at Stonebriar Centre

GameStop Performance Center has a decrompression patio on-site | Image courtesy of Complexity Gaming

“We believe GameStop is the cultural center for gaming across every local neighborhood, and the GameStop Performance Center will become the epicenter for esports training where amateurs can gain access to insights and strategy from some of the best professionals in esports,” said Frank Hamlin, Chief Marketing Officer of GameStop in a statement. “It doesn’t get any better for amateurs of all ages looking to learn and compete at the highest level with this state-of-the-art training facility.”

The GameStop Performance Center is now open in The Star in Frisco. For more information, visit gspc.gg

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

2.0K
Features

A guide to Collin County’s most charming patios
Plano-mayor-Harry-LaRosiliere-Plano-Tomorrow-Plano-Future Plano-mayor-Harry-LaRosiliere-Plano-Tomorrow-Plano-Future
2.0K
Community

The City of Excellence is in conflict. What is rotten in the state of Plano?
2.0K
Family

KidZania to open first U.S. location at Stonebriar Centre
1.4K
Business

A look at the new Collin Creek
1.2K
Health

Texas Back Institute miraculously treats young man’s severe spinal cord injuries
1.0K
Food

Five environmentally friendly restaurants in Collin County
970
Food

Velvet Taco to open in Legacy Hall
947
Leisure

Miyako Hotel to open first Texas location in Plano
879
Health

Children’s Health to host ‘What’s Up, Doc?’ Breakfast Series featuring Dr. James Andrews
Legacy West Plano Legacy West Plano
860
Events

Legacy West Sip, Savor & Stroll
758
Food

Sip, Savor & Stroll at Legacy West
dallas cowboys playoff watch party dallas cowboys playoff watch party
752
Events

Party like a Cowboy at The Star for the NFL Draft

ENJOY OUR LATEST MAGAZINE


The May 2019 Digital issue asks the big questions. Who are the social media influencers I should follow? How do I protect myself online? Why is Toyota Connected producing cars smart enough to make my dinner reservation? Is AI really coming for my job? Browse the future online.

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

Sitemap

Home

About Us

Advertising

Subscribe

Privacy Policy

Contact Us

Categories

Arts

Business

Food

Health

Nonprofit

Fashion

Contact us

Tel: 972.769.7272
Email: [email protected]

Follow us

 

Copyright © 2015 Flex Mag Theme. Theme by MVP Themes, powered by Wordpress.

To Top