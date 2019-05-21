GameStop Performance Center opens in The Star

GameStop Performance Center is now open in The Star in Frisco | Image courtesy of Complexity Gaming

Complexity Gaming has opened the doors to the GameStop Performance Center, a first-of-its-kind gaming facility committed to the advancement of the esports industry. With the opening of the GameStop Performance Center, Complexity Gaming hopes to launch a new era in which esports athletes are treated like professional athletes.

“We see the opening of our new headquarters as a critical step toward the professionalization of the esports industry overall and our vision for Esports 3.0,” said Jason Lake, Founder and CEO of Complexity Gaming in a statement. “Given our organization’s deep history, we are excited to continue this journey with an unprecedented facility that will drastically improve the lives of our players and provide a permanent home at The Star in Frisco for our fans old and new.”

The GameStop Performance Center spans across 11,000 square feet, esports athletes will be able to train with the same resources as the Dallas Cowboys. They will also be able to enjoy professionally prepared nutritional meals together at the Training Table inside Ford Center and be granted access to the Dallas Cowboys gym, Cowboys Fit.

A look inside GameStop Performance Center | Image courtesy of Complexity Gaming

“The opening of Complexity Gaming’s headquarters at The Star provides fans of all ages an opportunity to engage with our franchises in a unique, hands-on way,” said Jerry Jones, Owner, President and General Manager of the Dallas Cowboys. “The GameStop Performance Center will bring a new excitement to the world of esports and adds yet another unique experience to The Star that fans and visitors will be able to see up close and in person on our campus.”

The GameStop Performance Center will boast several resources and facilities, including a Mind Gym, where esports athletes can use high-end equipment for performance training. The Mind Gym will have low impact activities, such as yoga, to help esports athletes get in the right headspace for competitions. There will also be a streaming studio, where players can create content in real time, as well as film original content.

GameStop Performance Center has a decrompression patio on-site | Image courtesy of Complexity Gaming

“We believe GameStop is the cultural center for gaming across every local neighborhood, and the GameStop Performance Center will become the epicenter for esports training where amateurs can gain access to insights and strategy from some of the best professionals in esports,” said Frank Hamlin, Chief Marketing Officer of GameStop in a statement. “It doesn’t get any better for amateurs of all ages looking to learn and compete at the highest level with this state-of-the-art training facility.”

The GameStop Performance Center is now open in The Star in Frisco. For more information, visit gspc.gg