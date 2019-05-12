A look inside the National Videogame Museum

One of the nation’s biggest video gaming experiences is located right here in Collin County. The National Videogame Museum is one of several fun things to do in Frisco, with interactive exhibits, rare games and educational programs. Across the museum’s 10,400 square feet, guests can enrich themselves in the history of the gaming industry and play from a vast collection of classic arcade and console games.

Exhibits

Since the 1970s, over 50 different video game consoles have been released in North America. On display at the NVM’s Timeline of Consoles exhibit are 50 video consoles including the Magnox Odyssey, Super Nintendo Entertainment System and more. The physical timeline details the rich history of the consoles, noting the kind of games played on them, their best and worst features and their competitor consoles.

The NVM’s Timeline of Consoles allows visitors to learn the history of the game consoles, and even play games on them | Photo by Stephanie Tann

Currently, The NVM is showcasing a Sega Channel exhibit, which features a modified version of the subscription Sega Channel service. It ran from 1994 to 1998 and was available to gamers with a Sega Genesis console. The Sega Channel allowed Genesis owners to download full games, demos and access codes for their favorite games. The exhibit allows users to cycle through Sega Channel menus, plus, they even get a look at a prototype cartridge of an unreleased Sega Channel game called “Klondike Solitaire.” The Sega Channel exhibit will run until October.

Read more: National Soccer Hall of Fame opens in Frisco

Interactive Gaming

Upon entry to the museum, visitors are able to play a giant-sized version of the classic “Pong” Atari game. They can also play games on the displayed consoles, including classic, rare and out of print games.

Visitors can play all sorts of arcade games in the ’80s-style Pixie Dreams arcade | Image by Stephanie Tann

With admission to the NVM, visitors are given four tokens, which can be used in the Pixel Dreams arcade. The arcade contains several classic video games, each of which, visitors are allowed to play for a chance to be listed on the museum’s leaderboard.

Educational Programs

Children and adults are invited to participate in the NVM’s science, technology, engineering and math programs. The programs are designed to entertain as much as they are to educate.

Cool Photo-Ops

No museum visit is complete without a stylish Instagram pic. The NVM’s life-size Mario statue, as well as the ’80s- and ’90s-style bedroom and living room setups, make for great props and settings to feature in a social media picture to share with your friends and family.

A photo with the life-size Mario statue makes for great way to remember a day at the National Videogame Museum | Image courtesy of National Videogame Museum



Read more: KidZania to open first U.S. location at Stonebriar Centre

General admission tickets to the NVM are only $12 and are available for purchase at the museum.

National Videogame Museum

8004 Dallas Pkwy., Frisco

Hours:

Monday : Closed

: Closed Tuesday – Thursday : 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday & Saturday : 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

More: 972.668.8400 | nvmusa.org