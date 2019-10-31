BoomerJack’s Grill & Bar to open in Fairview next month

BoomerJack’s Grill & Bar will open this November at Fairview Town Center. The new Fairview location will span across over 10,000 square feet and will boast an expansive all-weather patio.

On the inside, guests of BoomerJack’s can watch sports on 71 different television sets, one of which is a large, 12-foot screen. They will also be able to enjoy, hearty, filling and fairly inexpensive food.

“We are thrilled to welcome BoomerJack’s Grill & Bar to Fairview Town Center,” said Matthew J. Gallo, senior vice president of development and acquisitions at Lincoln Property Company in a press release. “A family-friendly sports concept is going to be such a big hit with our customers and we are looking forward to adding this great concept to Fairview.”

Fan-favorite BoomerJack’s items include the triple b burger, which contains beef, bacon and brisket with onion strings and is served on a pretzel roll. Also on the menu are smoked brisket nacho and a Nashville hot chicken sandwich. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are also available.

At the bar, guests will find daily food and drink specials. BoomerJack’s is largely known for serving some of the coldest beers in DFW. Their beers are served at 29 degrees, utilizing a state-of-the-art, glycol-cooling system.

With the ever-changing weather in north Texas, it’s only right that the patio has the right accouterments. The outdoor patio is made from a recycled shipping container and oversized fans for the summer and fire pits and heaters for the winter. The patio also is dog-friendly.

“We couldn’t wait to build our newest BoomerJack’s in Fairview,” said BoomerJack’s restauranteur Brent Tipps in a press release. “It’s a great town full of people who love to relax, have fun, and cheer on their local sports teams — the kind of people BoomerJack’s is made for.”