Zaytinya offers a mezze brunch menu

One of Frisco’s best restaurants just got better. Zaytinya, a José Andrés Meditteranean concept, is serving a mezze brunch. Located in The Star, Zaytinya is a favorite among visitors to Jerryworld. Now, Star visitors and employees can enjoy Zaytinya for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

For brunch, Zaytinya offers many of their specialty cocktails, including the paloma masquerade ($13). The paloma masquerade is comprised of Del Maguey Vida mezcal, Cazadores tequila, maraschino liqueur, grapefruit and soda water. It a sweet beverage, in which the fruit and alcohol balance each other out nicely to create a good, juicy flavor. A less sweet, but still fairly light option is the ultimate G&T ($15), which contains Hendrick’s gin, Fever Tree Indian tonic water, lemon, lime and juniper berries.

Nearly all of Zaytinya’s dips and appetizers are available during brunch, including the hommus, baba ghannoughe and tzatziki, all of which are $8. One of Zaytinya’s signature hommuses is the hommus ma lahm ($10), which contains lamb, pine nuts, house-pickled vegetables and mint. The hommus ma lahm is simply incredible and a must-try for first-time guests of Zaytinya.

Many of Zaytinya’s brunch entrees are reasonably priced, and although the plates are small, they are filling and satisfying. The pastirma menemen ($12) is a plate containing Turkish soft-scrambled eggs with tomato, sweet peppers, marash and feta, with thinly sliced Turkish cured beef loin and kasar cheese. A vegetarian-friendly version of the menemen is also available for only $8.50.

If you’re wanting a sweeter brunch plate, you should certainly try the ashta ($8.50). The ashta is a Lebanese-style French toast with bananas and orange blossom honey. It is creamy, sweet and cuts easily, like flan.

If you’re still not sure what to try, Zaytinya also offers the option of serving you and your party in traditional mezze fashion, allowing the party to taste a little bit of everything.

Enjoy brunch at Zaytinya on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.