Food

Zaytinya offers a mezze brunch menu

Posted on

Image courtesy of Zaytinya

One of Frisco’s best restaurants just got better. Zaytinya, a José Andrés Meditteranean concept, is serving a mezze brunch. Located in The Star, Zaytinya is a favorite among visitors to Jerryworld. Now, Star visitors and employees can enjoy Zaytinya for breakfast, lunch and dinner. 

For brunch, Zaytinya offers many of their specialty cocktails, including the paloma masquerade ($13). The paloma masquerade is comprised of Del Maguey Vida mezcal, Cazadores tequila, maraschino liqueur, grapefruit and soda water. It a sweet beverage, in which the fruit and alcohol balance each other out nicely to create a good, juicy flavor. A less sweet, but still fairly light option is the ultimate G&T ($15), which contains Hendrick’s gin, Fever Tree Indian tonic water, lemon, lime and juniper berries.

Read more: Trophy Park USA is the ultimate Cowboys gameday spot

Nearly all of Zaytinya’s dips and appetizers are available during brunch, including the hommus, baba ghannoughe and tzatziki, all of which are $8. One of Zaytinya’s signature hommuses is the hommus ma lahm ($10), which contains lamb, pine nuts, house-pickled vegetables and mint. The hommus ma lahm is simply incredible and a must-try for first-time guests of Zaytinya. 

Zaytinya’s hommus ma lahm contains lamb meat and comes served with a side of fresh vegetables | Photo credit: Alex Gonzalez

Many of Zaytinya’s brunch entrees are reasonably priced, and although the plates are small, they are filling and satisfying. The pastirma menemen ($12) is a plate containing Turkish soft-scrambled eggs with tomato, sweet peppers, marash and feta, with thinly sliced Turkish cured beef loin and kasar cheese. A vegetarian-friendly version of the menemen is also available for only $8.50. 

The pastirma menemen is spicy, hearty and filled with Mediterranean flavor | Photo credit: Alex Gonzalez

If you’re wanting a sweeter brunch plate, you should certainly try the ashta ($8.50). The ashta is a Lebanese-style French toast with bananas and orange blossom honey. It is creamy, sweet and cuts easily, like flan.

The ashta is a Lebanese-style French toast | Photo credit: Alex Gonzalez

Read more: Haywire Chef Skyler Gauthier chats about Canada, locavorism, and Texas beef

If you’re still not sure what to try, Zaytinya also offers the option of serving you and your party in traditional mezze fashion, allowing the party to taste a little bit of everything. 

Enjoy brunch at Zaytinya on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

Uber Elevate, UberAIR, Dallas, DFW, DFW airport, flying cars, fresco, plano, collin county, dallas Uber Elevate, UberAIR, Dallas, DFW, DFW airport, flying cars, fresco, plano, collin county, dallas
1.5K
Local News

Frisco becomes first test site for Uber Elevate
London Baker display case Elizabeth Rowe Lavender Earl Grey scones London Baker display case Elizabeth Rowe Lavender Earl Grey scones
1.5K
Food

The London Baker custom cake shop and bakery works sweet magic
1.0K
Leisure

The Dinosaur Company – now open for tours! Step inside Collin County’s Jurassic Park
1.0K
Community

Jeri Chambers named Collin County Woman of the Year
990
Food

Where to watch the big game: Eight great sports bars in Collin County
912
Local News

20 years later: The murder investigation that changed the Plano Police Department
894
Community

Burger Fixins is a 25-year-old Celina landmark
Isabella Fletcher portrait fault lines Isabella Fletcher portrait fault lines
882
Local News

Fletcher v. LISD: The young woman at the heart of a Title IX sexual assault case that rocked a local school district
819
Community

A look at the new Liberty Recreation Center
Chris-Scott-by-David-Downs-House-Renewed-Hope-Dallas-wrongful-conviction-under-bridge Chris-Scott-by-David-Downs-House-Renewed-Hope-Dallas-wrongful-conviction-under-bridge
759
Features

Dallas exoneree, Chris Scott, looks back on ten years of freedom with renewed hope
City of Plano city council chambers City of Plano city council chambers
746
Community

The Plano Tomorrow conversation isn’t over
725
Events

Local Profile kicks off Women in Business 2019
To Top