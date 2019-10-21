Food

Trophy Park USA is the ultimate Cowboys gameday spot

Posted on

Trophy Park USA offers guests an elevated game-watching experience | Image courtesy of Trophy Park USA

While this football season has brought us mixed feelings regarding the Cowboys, plenty of exciting things are still happening at Cowboys headquarters. The newest addition to The Star in Frisco comes in the form of Trophy Park USA. With games for kids and adults, craft cocktails and elevated cuisine, Trophy Park USA makes for the ultimate game day spot in Collin County.

Trophy Park USA spans across 13,000 square feet. Guests can play games like bowling and bocce ball, as well as interactive games. They can also enjoy live music and rent private gaming booths with access to interactive gaming consoles. Throughout Trophy Park USA are multiple are several television screens, as well as a large outdoor patio screen. 

Read more: A look at the new Liberty Recreation Center

Led by executive chef Johnathon Pauley, Trophy Park USA serves up a menu inspired by his broad culinary background. With experience at Water Grill Orange County and Dallas, as well as J2 Steakhouse, Pauley is a master at upscale cuisine.

Trophy Park USA is led by executive chef Johnathon Pauley (center) | Image courtesy of Trophy Park USA

For appetizers, or “warm-ups,” the kung pao cauliflower, glazed with soy, rock candy, arbol chili, peanuts and scallions make for a light, healthier option. If you are wanting to go hard from the very beginning, Pauley also makes a delicious plate of venison meatballs with a bourbon demi-glace, bleu cheese, micro shiso and romesco.

Main entrees include brisket suadero tacos, king crab legs and smoked tenderloin.

If you’ve got a big team with you, large entrees, or “hail Marys” include the tomahawk rib eye, a 42-ounce rib-eye steak served with roasted garlic and grilled lemon. Perhaps the best way to get a little taste of everything would be to order the trophy platter, which comes with the tomahawk ribeye, as well as a hot dog, a cheeseburger, bone marrow, prosciutto, duck egg, a 12 ounce New York strip and a selection by the chef.

Read more: Where to watch the big game: Eight great sports bars in Collin County

Guests of all ages are welcome at Trophy Park USA, which is now open for lunch and dinner in The Star.

Trophy Park USA

6770 Winning Dr. #900, Frisco

Hours:

  • Monday – Thursday: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.
  • Friday and Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.
  • Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m

More: 469.777.3839 | trophyparkusa.com

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
