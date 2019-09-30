Where to watch the big game: Eight great sports bars in Collin County

It’s finally fall, and while the weather may not be getting any cooler, football is hotter than ever. Amid streaming wars and the decline of cable package subscriptions, watching the game at home is no longer the move. Luckily, there are several sports bars north of 635 where you can catch the big football game, as well as other major sporting events.

Shark Club

While Plano’s newest sports bar is mostly geared toward the Dallas Stars fan, Shark Club offers incredible technology to make you feel like you’re actually at the game. With two 18-foot media walls, on-site broadcasts from 105.3 The Fan and a menu full of elevated bar food, Shark Club has everything you need full the ultimate Sunday-funday.

Media walls at Shark Club in Plano | Image courtesy of Shark Club

8451 Parkwood Blvd, Plano

Read more: Shark Club is a Dallas Stars fan’s paradise

The Box Garden at Legacy Hall

In the nearly two years since its opening, Legacy Hall’s Box Garden has become Collin County’s go-to venue for music, as well as entertainment. Such entertainment includes sports, and with the Box Garden’s immersive sound system and 24-foot LED screen, you surely won’t miss a beat. Plus, with the Box Garden‘s new turf, you’ll feel as if you’re right on the field.

The Box Garden at Legacy Hall has all-new turf | Image courtesy of Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

The Fillmore Pub

Looking for something a little more divey? The Fillmore Pub is one of downtown Plano’s longest operating bars. With a great selection of craft beers on tap and a killer brunch menu, The Fillmore makes for a great hangout spot, where you can chat with your friends, as well as focus on the game, as there are screens at all corners of the bar.

Via Facebook/The Fillmore Pub

1004 E 15th St, Plano

The Beachcomber Bar and Grill

Watch the game and play games at The Beachcomber in The Colony. If you’re not watching the Cowboys scoring big or indulging in some of Beachcomber’s delicious buffalo mac and cheese, you and your friends can sign up to play sand volleyball on the court outside of the restaurant.

Via Facebook/@dallasbeachcomber

5812 Windhaven Pkwy, The Colony

The Green Gator

Jazz up your game day with some Cajun style food and cocktails. The Green Gator in Frisco brings po’ boys, gumbo and an assortment of New Orleans style flavors to help spice up your game-watching experience. Their specials vary day by day, but sports fans can enjoy all day happy hour on Monday, perfectly timed with Monday night football. Green Gator’s happy hour consists of $3.50 domestics, $4.00 wells and $3.00 house wines.

Via Instagram/thegreengatorrestaurants

5566 Main St, #110, Frisco

City Works

What better place to cheer on the Cowboys than Dallas Cowboys headquarters? Located at The Star, City Works offers a menu boasting American classics with a modern twist. Plus, guests can enjoy over 90 different beers on tap, drinking them while peeking over to the Ford Center.

Enjoy beer and wine on tap at City Works | Via Facebook/@CityWorksFrisco

3680 The Star Boulevard, Suite 1300

The Yard

Located far enough from the city, but close enough to civilization, The Yard offers fun games, hearty food and refreshing cocktails is a stylish, backyard setting. Whether you’re watching games or playing them, The Yard makes for all of the fun of a backyard shindig, without any of the yard work.

Image courtesy of The Yard

107 S. Church Street, McKinney

Read more: A guide to Collin County’s most charming patios

Game On

Football games, bar games and board games all come together at Fairview’s Game On. Guests can watch the game on any of Game On’s multiple high definition television screens, plus play darts and checkers while enjoying cold beers on tap.

Via Facebook/@txgameon

441 E Stacy Rd, Fairview