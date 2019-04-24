A guide to Collin County’s most charming patios

Summertime is almost here, and before it gets too hot, you’re not going to want to miss out on enjoying good food and cocktails on the patio of some of the best bars and restaurants in town. Across Collin County, there are several patios where guests can chat, catch up and even play some fun games over drinks and bites. Below are some of our favorite spots to eat, drink and be merry in the Texas springtime breeze.

Mexican Sugar

If you’re looking to spice things up this summer, one of Plano’s best Mexican experiences awaits you in The Shops at Legacy. At Mexican Sugar, guests can sit back with a delicious hibiscus margarita, enjoy festive Latin music and grab a cool Instagram picture at The Shops’ gorgeous flowing fountain.

Image courtesy of Mexican Sugar

7501 Lone Star Dr. #150, Plano|mexicansugarcocina.com|972.943.0984

Legacy Hall

If you and your friends can’t decide where to eat, Legacy Hall has plenty of dining options. However, if there is patio seating available at the three-story food hall, you certainly have no choice but to sit outside. Whether you’re sitting on the second-floor outdoor patio, which offers a beautiful view of the Legacy West shopping center, or the Box Garden, a spacious live music and event venue, you certainly will not miss out on being part of the foodie and nightlife action.

Image by James Coreas

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano | legacyfoodhall.com | 972.846.4255

Haywire

Next door to Legacy Hall, you’ll find Haywire, a Marfa-themed restaurant offering some of the best steaks and meat in Plano. On their newly-renovated rooftop patio, you can smoke a cigar or sample some finely-aged whiskeys. Plus, their patio overlooks Legacy Hall’s Box Garden, so you can also watch live music performances.

Image courtesy of Haywire

5901 Winthrop Street #110, Plano | haywirerestaurant.com | 972.781.9473

Granite Park

Whether you’re brunching on biscuits from The Biscuit Bar or slamming down brews from Union Bear, you’d be remiss if you remained indoors while dining in Granite Park. That’s not to say that these restaurants aren’t beautiful on the inside, but Granite Park’s boardwalk is where all of the action is. Live music, outdoor games and a beautiful lake feature all await guests of Granite Park.

A look at The Biscuit Bar’s patio | Image by Cori Baker



5601 Granite Pkwy, Plano | granitepark.com/the-boardwalk | 972.731.2380

Sushi Marquee

Owned by former Power Ranger Brad Hawkins, Sushi Marquee is a hub of 80s and 90s nostalgia. Their second story patio offers a grand view of the Dallas Cowboys headquarters disrtict, where you may be able to spot a few Cowboys plays. Gather around the table with some friends, set off some sake bombs, and get your groove on to some throwback 80s and 90s jams at Sushi Marquee.

Image source: @SushiMarquee



3625 The Star Blvd, Frisco | sushimarquee.com | 972.833.1608

Lazy Dog

Finally, a bar where can bring all of your friends–both human and animal. Lazy Dog offers a spacious dog-friendly patio, as well as a specially curated menu for your fur babies.

Image source: @lazydogrestaurants on Facebook

8401 Preston Rd, Plano | lazydogrestaurants.com | 469.609.1570

The Lion & Crown Pub

Green is serene in Watters Creek, and The Lion & Crown Pub’s patio offers a beautiful view of the greenery and the shops in the Allen shopping center. Grab your best mates, and feast on some fish and chips on the patio at this British-themed bar.

Image source: @thelionandcrownallen on Facebook

932 Garden Park Dr, Allen | lionandcrownpub.com | 972.649.4311

Pinstack

While the bowling and arcade action at Pinstack may be hard to resist, the patio at their Allen location is also a blast. With a window connecting to the bar, along with cornhole and life-size chess, Pinstack makes for the ultimate day of fun for kids and grown-ups alike.

Image courtesy of The 8A Group



635 N Central Expy, Allen | pinstackbowl.com | 972.869.2695

Harry’s at the Harbor

Located in the European style village of Adriatica in McKinney, Harry’s at the Harbor is an upscale sports bar with an elegant, royal feel. While most sports bars are rowdy and crowded, Harry’s patio offers a peaceful escape; not to mention, a breath-taking view of the Adriatica’s lake feature.

Image source: @harrysattheharbor on Facebook





6601 Mediterranean Dr, McKinney | harrysattheharbor.com | 214.592.0240