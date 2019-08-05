Food

Shark Club is a Dallas Stars fan’s paradise

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on
Photo courtesy of Shark Club

Making its way from Canada to the U.S., Shark Club is an upscale sports bar experience designed to cater to the ultimate hockey fan. Specifically, fans of the Dallas Stars will find that Shark Club is an instantly iconic fan destination which gives other sports bars a run for their money.

Shark Club’s new Plano location is owned by Dallas Stars owner Tom Gaglardi, who also owns the Sandman Hotel right next to Shark Club. It will offer a mix of both American and Canadian bar food.

Guests of Shark Club can sit back and watch big sporting events on over 40 different television screens, including two large 20-foot media walls with a real-time sports ticker mounted above. Bar games like foosball, shuffleboard and skeeball are available for customers to play for free, as long as they are eating or drinking. There is also a real-time score board which shows Shark Club guests scores of whatever Dallas Stars game is taking place that evening.

Shark Club will have two 20-foot media walls | Photo courtesy of Shark Club

Beverages include the Southern Belle, made with New Amsterdam Gin, St. Germain, fresh lemon topped with rose prosecco and the Cider Sangria with Austin Eastciders, Deep Eddy Peach, fresh watermelon and orange. Guests can also enjoy 24 beers on tap, 12 of which are from local Texas breweries.

Guests at Shark Club can order nine different varieties of wings | Photo courtesy of Shark Club

For food, Shark Club offers indulgent Canadian-style bites, including poutine, which is a plate of french fries topped with Quebec cheese curds and gravy. Guests can also order more traditional American bar food like chicken wings with nine flavor varieties or the adult mac n cheese, with bacon, jalapenos, panko and spicy ketchup.

Shark Club offers sports fans an immersive experience, with large screens, surround sound and real-time looks at scores. It is a lavish departure from the typical sports bar.

Shark Club

8451 Parkwood Blvd, Plano

Hours:

  • Monday – Friday: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. – 2 a.m.

More: 469.535.5200 | sharkclub.com

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

To Top