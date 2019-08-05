Shark Club is a Dallas Stars fan’s paradise

Photo courtesy of Shark Club

Making its way from Canada to the U.S., Shark Club is an upscale sports bar experience designed to cater to the ultimate hockey fan. Specifically, fans of the Dallas Stars will find that Shark Club is an instantly iconic fan destination which gives other sports bars a run for their money.

Shark Club’s new Plano location is owned by Dallas Stars owner Tom Gaglardi, who also owns the Sandman Hotel right next to Shark Club. It will offer a mix of both American and Canadian bar food.

Guests of Shark Club can sit back and watch big sporting events on over 40 different television screens, including two large 20-foot media walls with a real-time sports ticker mounted above. Bar games like foosball, shuffleboard and skeeball are available for customers to play for free, as long as they are eating or drinking. There is also a real-time score board which shows Shark Club guests scores of whatever Dallas Stars game is taking place that evening.

Shark Club will have two 20-foot media walls | Photo courtesy of Shark Club

Beverages include the Southern Belle, made with New Amsterdam Gin, St. Germain, fresh lemon topped with rose prosecco and the Cider Sangria with Austin Eastciders, Deep Eddy Peach, fresh watermelon and orange. Guests can also enjoy 24 beers on tap, 12 of which are from local Texas breweries.

Guests at Shark Club can order nine different varieties of wings | Photo courtesy of Shark Club

For food, Shark Club offers indulgent Canadian-style bites, including poutine, which is a plate of french fries topped with Quebec cheese curds and gravy. Guests can also order more traditional American bar food like chicken wings with nine flavor varieties or the adult mac n cheese, with bacon, jalapenos, panko and spicy ketchup.

Shark Club offers sports fans an immersive experience, with large screens, surround sound and real-time looks at scores. It is a lavish departure from the typical sports bar.

Shark Club

8451 Parkwood Blvd, Plano

Hours:

Monday – Friday : 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. – 2 a.m.

More: 469.535.5200 | sharkclub.com