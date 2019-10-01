Community

A look at the new Liberty Recreation Center

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on
Liberty Recreation Center’s new lobby will be updated with a more modern look | Rendering courtesy of Plano Parks and Recreation

Last December, Liberty Recreation Center officially shut its doors for a renovation project. After almost 11 months, Plano’s beloved rec center is nearly ready to re-open. Renovations to Liberty Recreation Center include updated locker rooms and restrooms, a new entrance to the pool, an enhanced and expanded fitness area, pool area improvements and updates to the entire recreation center and grounds.

The biggest change to Liberty Recreation Center comes in the form of the outdoor fitness center. The new outdoor fitness center is a covered area with weights, benches and dumbells, suitable for more modern outdoor work out classes.

Liberty Recreation Center’s outdoor fitness area at a glance | Rendering courtesy of Plano Parks and Recreation

Members and guests of Liberty Recreation Center will also be able to access the pool via a new entrance. The pool has also been improved to add a zipline, a volleyball court and plastic lily pad replicas for young swimmers to walk across.

Improvements have been added to Liberty Recreation Center’s swimming pool | Rendering courtesy of Plano Parks and Recreation

Workout areas have been expanded and enhanced to include more modern machinery. The member check-in desk and the workout areas have been relocated to opposite sides of those of their spots in the original recreation center.

Liberty Recreation Center’s workout rooms have been upgraded to include new equipment | Rendering courtesy of Plano Parks and Recreation

The improvements to Liberty Recreation Center come following Plano City Council’s approval of a $5.3 million expenditure for the recreation center’s renovations.

Liberty Recreation Center will re-open Saturday, October 26 at 10:00 a.m. with a grand opening celebration and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. For information on memberships within Plano Parks and Recreation, visit here.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
