Sidecar Social brings something much-needed to Addison’s nightlife scene

From the minds behind BoomerJacks comes a new social lounge experience. Located in Addison, Sidecar Social is a dining, music and entertainment venue designed for adults who like to party.

While Addison is known as a restaurant city, many of the restaurants are chains. Sidecar Social is the first of its kind, with 20,000 square feet of space and all sorts of entertainment options at every corner.

Read more: A lesson in tequila from Mexican Sugar

Inside the social lounge, guests will find two bars, one next to the main dining area and one in the two-story club room. From either bar, guests can enjoy signature cocktails on tap, like the elderflower paloma, made with Exotico tequila blanco, St-Germain liqueur and lime. Sidecar Social’s bar also offers signature handcrafted cocktails, including the Texas honey killer bee, which is made with Silver Star Texas Honey liqueur, lemon juice and serrano syrup.

For food, Sidecar Social offers a menu of chef-driven plates, including a chimichurri cheeseburger, adult mac and cheese and smoked burnt end nachos.

What sets Sidecar Social apart from other multifaceted dining and entertainment venues is the type of games and entertainment options available. There are three 18-foot television screens throughout the social lounge, allowing guests to get killer views of the big games. Guests can play several classic bar games, including shuffleboard, bocce ball, pop-a-shot, corn hole and darts. A private ping pong room is also available, as well as an eight-person foosball table. As long as you are eating or drinking, these games are available for guests to play at no extra charge, so there’s no need to worry about paying for passes or tokens.

Read more: Chef Aaron Staudenmaier is growing Whiskey Cake beyond Plano

In addition to the many free games available for guests, Sidecar Social also hosts karaoke with a live band on Wednesdays, allowing guests to sing with instrumentalists, as opposed to a pre-recorded track. They also regularly schedule local bands and DJs to perform live sets throughout each week.

Sidecar Social is far from the typical Dallas bar, and while Addison may make for a bit of a drive down DNT, this new venue provides something long-needed for the city.

Sidecar Social

5100 Belt Line Rd #401, Dallas

Hours:

Sunday – Tuesday : 11 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Wednesday : 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Thursday – Saturday : 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

More: 214.272.3950 | sidecarsocial.com