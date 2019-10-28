Wahlburgers opens in Frisco

After having first been announced in August, Wahlburgers is finally open in Frisco. Located in The Star, just steps away from Dallas Cowboys headquarters, Wahlburgers serves up a line-up of burgers, sandwiches, sides and drinks from the chef-inspired kitchen.

Since opening its first location in Hingham, Massachusetts in 2011, chef Paul Wahlberg has emphasized creating made-to-order, high-quality food inspired by the dishes the Wahlbergs grew up with.

Read more: Flea Style to open second location in Frisco next month, with new dining concept

Inside Wahlburgers, there is a full-service bar, ideal for fans to gather amongst themselves to watch the big game. At the bar, guests can enjoy craft beers, wines, and signature cocktails, known as “Wahlconcoctions.” Such cocktails include the strawberry jalapeño margarita and the endless summer, the latter of which contains Absolut vodka, pineapple juice and strawberry syrup. Wahlburgers also offers adult frappes, including the mud pie, which is made with coffee ice cream, Pinnacle vanilla vodka, creme de cocoa, Kahlua, vanilla frosting and crushed Oreos.

In a partnership with Community Beer Company in Dallas, Wahlburgers will offer a Wahlbrewski, a custom brewed unfiltered Pale Ale.

Read more: How the GameStop Performance Center at The Star is advancing esports

For food, Wahlburgers’ menu offers several specialty burgers, including the fiesta burger, a half-pound burger dusted with housemade southwestern spice rub, fresh jalapeños, lettuce, pepper jack cheese, housemade salsa, chipotle mayo and pickles. Another interesting choice is the Thanksgiving turkey burger, a quarter-pound fresh ground seasoned turkey burger, stuffing, mayo, housemade orange-cranberry sauce and roasted butternut squash. Guests can pair these burgers with Wahlburgers’ signature housemade chili and smoked bacon mac and cheese. Vegetarian options, like the Impossible burger are also available for purchase.

Wahlburgers’ new Frisco restaurant marks its first in Texas and its 32nd overall. Customers are encouraged to download the Wahlburgers mobile app and join the WahlClub, in which they can earn points toward free sides and sandwiches and get a free frappe for their birthdays.

Wahlburgers

3685 The Star Blvd, Frisco

Hours:

Monday – Thursday : 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday : 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday : 10:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday : 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

More: 972.704.3580 | Wahlburgers.com