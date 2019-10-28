Food

Wahlburgers opens in Frisco

Posted on

Image courtesy of Wahlburgers

After having first been announced in August, Wahlburgers is finally open in Frisco. Located in The Star, just steps away from Dallas Cowboys headquarters, Wahlburgers serves up a line-up of burgers, sandwiches, sides and drinks from the chef-inspired kitchen.

Since opening its first location in Hingham, Massachusetts in 2011, chef Paul Wahlberg has emphasized creating made-to-order, high-quality food inspired by the dishes the Wahlbergs grew up with. 

Read more: Flea Style to open second location in Frisco next month, with new dining concept

Inside Wahlburgers, there is a full-service bar, ideal for fans to gather amongst themselves to watch the big game. At the bar, guests can enjoy craft beers, wines, and signature cocktails, known as “Wahlconcoctions.” Such cocktails include the strawberry jalapeño margarita and the endless summer, the latter of which contains Absolut vodka, pineapple juice and strawberry syrup. Wahlburgers also offers adult frappes, including the mud pie, which is made with coffee ice cream, Pinnacle vanilla vodka, creme de cocoa, Kahlua, vanilla frosting and crushed Oreos.

Wahlburgers offers ice cream-based frappes, some of them are spiked! | Image courtesy of Wahlburgers

In a partnership with Community Beer Company in Dallas, Wahlburgers will offer a Wahlbrewski, a custom brewed unfiltered Pale Ale.

Read more: How the GameStop Performance Center at The Star is advancing esports

For food, Wahlburgers’ menu offers several specialty burgers, including the fiesta burger, a half-pound burger dusted with housemade southwestern spice rub, fresh jalapeños, lettuce, pepper jack cheese, housemade salsa, chipotle mayo and pickles. Another interesting choice is the Thanksgiving turkey burger, a quarter-pound fresh ground seasoned turkey burger, stuffing, mayo, housemade orange-cranberry sauce and roasted butternut squash. Guests can pair these burgers with Wahlburgers’ signature housemade chili and smoked bacon mac and cheese. Vegetarian options, like the Impossible burger are also available for purchase.

Wahlburgers’ Thanksgiving turkey burger, with a side of tots and a red velvet cupcake | Image courtesy of Wahlburgers

Wahlburgers’ new Frisco restaurant marks its first in Texas and its 32nd overall. Customers are encouraged to download the Wahlburgers mobile app and join the WahlClub, in which they can earn points toward free sides and sandwiches and get a free frappe for their birthdays.

Wahlburgers

3685 The Star Blvd, Frisco

Hours:

  • Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

 

  • Friday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.
  • Sunday: 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

 

More: 972.704.3580 | Wahlburgers.com

 

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

London Baker display case Elizabeth Rowe Lavender Earl Grey scones London Baker display case Elizabeth Rowe Lavender Earl Grey scones
1.6K
Food

The London Baker custom cake shop and bakery works sweet magic
Uber Elevate, UberAIR, Dallas, DFW, DFW airport, flying cars, fresco, plano, collin county, dallas Uber Elevate, UberAIR, Dallas, DFW, DFW airport, flying cars, fresco, plano, collin county, dallas
1.5K
Local News

Frisco becomes first test site for Uber Elevate
1.1K
Leisure

The Dinosaur Company – now open for tours! Step inside Collin County’s Jurassic Park
1.1K
Community

Jeri Chambers named Collin County Woman of the Year
1.0K
Food

Where to watch the big game: Eight great sports bars in Collin County
934
Local News

20 years later: The murder investigation that changed the Plano Police Department
915
Community

Burger Fixins is a 25-year-old Celina landmark
Isabella Fletcher portrait fault lines Isabella Fletcher portrait fault lines
903
Local News

Fletcher v. LISD: The young woman at the heart of a Title IX sexual assault case that rocked a local school district
852
Community

A look at the new Liberty Recreation Center
City of Plano city council chambers City of Plano city council chambers
775
Community

The Plano Tomorrow conversation isn’t over
757
Events

Local Profile kicks off Women in Business 2019
720
Community

Quynh Chau Stone talks journey to America, losing everything and building The Source of Hope
To Top