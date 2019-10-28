Flea Style to open second location in Frisco next month, with new dining concept

Founded by Dallas-based entrepreneur Brittany Cobb, Flea Style is a favorite among fashionistas and accessory-lovers in Deep Ellum. Next month, Flea Style will open its second location in The Star in Frisco.

At Flea Style, shoppers will find clothes, accessories, antiques and decorations in the style of those one may find at a traditional flea market or swap meet. The store will also provide a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, with designs and fashions by local vendors, as well as items close to Cobb and her team’s hearts.

“We’re playing off of everything from our makers’ amazing wares to the treasures we find at the flea markets we love to comb,” said Cobb in a press release. “The spaces have a handmade, vintage, and one-of-kind vibe that we hope is inspirational and beautiful, but totally approachable and fun.”

After having previously hosted pop-ups throughout north Texas, Cobb ultimately chose Frisco for Flea Style’s second location after hosting a successful marketing show in The Star last December.

“Frisco was the natural next location for Flea Style,” said Cobb in a press release. “At our show at The Star, we saw firsthand how much the Frisco shopper liked our brand and mission, and we wanted to be a part of that retail magic more and more.”

Flea Style’s Frisco location will span across 6,100 square feet. In addition to being a retail shop, Flea Style in Frisco will also serve as the filming location for the “Fridays with Flea Style” podcast.

The Frisco store will also have a fast-casual restaurant called Heirloom Haul, which will be led by chef Ryan Wooley. Heirloom Haul will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner and offer a wine, beer and coffee program. Food items will be light plates, all of which will be made from scratch in-house daily.

“I’m so excited to create the culinary experience I’ve been craving for so long in Dallas,” Cobb said in a press release. “I grew up enjoying tea rooms that had delicious casual comfort food in a pretty inspiring setting. I can’t wait to eat our amazing food with the maker community daily.”

Flea Style and Heirloom Haul will open in The Star on Friday, November 8.

Flea Style

6765 Winning Drive #830, Frisco