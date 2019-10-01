Wood Partners announces opening of Alta 289 in Plano

A glance at Alta 289, Plano’s newest luxury living community | Rendering courtesy of Wood Partners

As job opportunities continue to grow in Collin County, the demand for places for employees to come home and recharge quickly increases. To accommodate the rapidly growing population of Collin County, as well as the relocation of headquarters of major companies to cities like Plano and Frisco, many luxury living communities are opening up for new residents. The latest comes in the form of Alta 289.

Alta 289 is a new living complex offering an elevated lifestyle and combining easy access to one of the nation’s fastest-growing job markets. It is located within minutes of Legacy West, Stonebriar Centre and Dr Pepper Ballpark.

“We are excited to be opening Alta 289 in Plano, one of the most desirable, family-friendly and safest cities in the U.S.,” said Ryan Miller, managing director for Wood Partners in a press release. “This community has everything you could need within a short drive, including thousands of job opportunities, great schools, numerous restaurants, abundant shopping and tons of outdoor activities.”

At Alta 289, residents can enjoy co-working spaces and a private conference room. Also available to them are luxurious amenities, including a 24/7 athletic center with Precor equipment, a spacious pool with tanning deck and a large dog park.

Inside each unit are modern kitchens with quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and Energy Star stainless-steel appliances. Residents also have full-size washers and dryers are in each unit, as well as spacious walk-in closets.

Alta 289 is currently accepting leasing applications for its 288 units, which include one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom homes. Move-in dates begin as early as November. For more information and to apply, visit Alta289.com.

Alta 289

7950 Preston Road, Plano