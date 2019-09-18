Frisco becomes first test site for Uber Elevate

Commuters boarding an EVOTL | Via Uber/YouTube

The days of sitting in traffic will soon be behind us. Uber has built a helipad in Frisco, which will serve as the new testing site for the rideshare’s air service, Uber Elevate.

The Uber Elevate testing site is located at Frisco Station, next to The Star and along the Dallas North Tollway. It is slated to begin test flights early next year.

“The next leap is to be going vertical and into the air,” Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney first told WFAA. “We’re excited that Frisco is going to be the first location in the world to test this technology.”

Uber Elevate is expected to cut down travel times across different parts of north Texas. A commute from Frisco Station to DFW airport will take an estimated seven minutes. Following the testing period, Uber Elevate is expected to open a heliport, which will be available to the general public for rideshare purposes.

The news of Uber Elevate testing in Frisco comes after the announcement of the rideshare company building a high rise office campus in Deep Ellum. Some Uber employees have reportedly already begun working out of the new Deep Ellum campus.

Uber will begin mapping out the Dallas-Fort Worth area this November, ahead of test flights beginning in 2020.

“We are proud of the relationship we’ve built with Hillwood and all the unprecedented opportunities that come from working with a leading developer with like-minded views,” said Travis Considine, the communications manager for Uber in Texas. “At more than 26,000 acres, including direct access to Fort Worth Alliance Airport and the region’s vast array of airports and transportation hubs, AllianceTexas offers a big canvas to develop, test and refine our advanced mobility technologies to create next-generation transportation options for the growing population of Dallas-Fort Worth.”

Uber Elevate is expected to be available for commercial use by 2020.