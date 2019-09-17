Food

Pappas Delta Blues Smokehouse brings bold, original barbecue to Plano

Alex Gonzalez
Two meat combo from Pappas Delta Blues Smokehouse | Image courtesy of Pappas Delta Blues Smokehouse

The latest addition to the Pappas Restaurants family comes in the form of Pappas Delta Blues Smokehouse. Having originally opened in Houston, Delta Blues offers a modern, sophisticated take on barbecue and traditional Southern fare. With its new Plano location, Delta Blues brings some of the boldest, most original barbecue to north Texas.

For drinks, Delta Blues offers a strong selection of beers and ciders on tap, however, one would be remiss should they not try the signature cocktails. Sweeter cocktail options include the leisure suit fizz, a fruity, fizzy blend of Bombay Sapphire gin, pomegranate cherry, grenadine, lemon juice and Cantina Della Volta sparkling lambrusco. For those wanting to step things up a notch, Delta Blues also offers whiskey flights, which allow guests to sample whiskeys from different parts of the country.

Leisure suit fizz | Photo credit: Alex Gonzalez

To kick things off with a bang, the Nashville hot fried Texas quail packs a powerful punch. Finished with a Fredericksburg peach glaze, the quail is a hot, spicy delicacy that one will not find anywhere else north of 635. Not feeling the spice? An equally delicious alternative are the pork belly bites, which come finished with a cherry cola glaze.

Nashville-hot fried Texas quail | Photo credit: Alex Gonzalez

It’s hard to pick a main entree, given that so many things on the Delta Blues menu look and sound appetizing, but the best option is to get the bbq meat combo. With the bbq meat combo, guests receive prime beef brisket with a second (and third, if they order the larger plate) choice of chicken, pulled pork, pork belly, turkey and sausage. The meat pairs well with any of the sauces, but the espresso bbq sauce complements the brisket the most perfectly.

Each combo plate comes with two sides, but be sure that one of them is the bunny love carrots. Even if one isn’t big on vegetables, the carrots come coated in a house-made honey brown butter that makes them taste like a sweet, mushy confection.

While Texans are adamant about their barbecue, Delta Blues brings something fresh, new and traditional to Plano. Rather than sticking to tradition, Delta Blues shows that it’s necessary to break it.

Pappas Delta Blues Smokehouse is now open for dinner in Plano.

Pappas Delta Blues Smokehouse

3916 Dallas Parkway, Plano

Hours:

  • Sunday – Thursday: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Friday – Saturday: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

More: 972.378.9903 | pappasdeltablues.com

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
