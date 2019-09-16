Events

Sip, Savor & Stroll returns with Legacy West Discovery Walk

Posted on
Three Sip, Savor & Stroll participants enjoying mango habanero cocktails at Renaissance Dallas at Legacy West | Photo by Stephanie Tann

The heat is finally beginning to die down, which means it’s almost time for fall; which also means it’s time for the return of one of our favorite traditions. Local Profile is returning with our famous Sip, Savor & Stroll Discovery Walk series. The walks will return next month at Legacy West in Plano.

Read more: Local Profile September 2019 cover party at ArtCentre Plano

Sip, Savor & Stroll Discovery Walks are self-guided tours that take place in shopping centers and arts districts in Collin County. Each participant is given a map and a list of shops, restaurants and bars to visit. At each stop, the participant is given a beverage or a food sample from the restaurant. 

Mesero will be one of the many bars and restaurants sampling fare at the Legacy West: Sip, Savor & Stroll Discovery Walk

For October, stops at the Legacy West: Sip, Savor & Stroll Discovery Walk include:

  1. Fogo De Chão
  2. Mesero
  3. Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel
  4. CAVA
  5. Tommy Bahama
  6. Shake Shack
  7. Earls Kitchen + Bar
  8. Bulla Gastrobar
  9. Warby Parker
  10. Bonobos
  11. Coach
  12. Credo Beauty
  13. FRONTGATE
  14. Amorino Gelato
  15. Neighborhood Goods/Prim + Proper
  16. Read Between The Lines®
  17. Johnny Rodriguez The Salon

Throughout the event, the participating retail stops will have some great special offers such as 15-20% off storewide and a special gift with purchase.

Read more: Snap151 to open Frisco pop-up

Legacy West: Sip, Savor & Stroll will take place Thursday, October 2 and will begin at 5:00 p.m. Early bird tickets are available for purchase until Monday, September 23, for only $25.00. After, the price will increase to $35.00. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Future Sip, Savor & Stroll events are being planned for The Star in Frisco, Watters Creek in Allen and more.

Please click here to sign-up for our events email and be the first to know when tickets go on sale!

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
