Sip, Savor & Stroll returns with Legacy West Discovery Walk

The heat is finally beginning to die down, which means it’s almost time for fall; which also means it’s time for the return of one of our favorite traditions. Local Profile is returning with our famous Sip, Savor & Stroll Discovery Walk series. The walks will return next month at Legacy West in Plano.
Sip, Savor & Stroll Discovery Walks are self-guided tours that take place in shopping centers and arts districts in Collin County. Each participant is given a map and a list of shops, restaurants and bars to visit. At each stop, the participant is given a beverage or a food sample from the restaurant.
For October, stops at the Legacy West: Sip, Savor & Stroll Discovery Walk include:
- Fogo De Chão
- Mesero
- Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel
- CAVA
- Tommy Bahama
- Shake Shack
- Earls Kitchen + Bar
- Bulla Gastrobar
- Warby Parker
- Bonobos
- Coach
- Credo Beauty
- FRONTGATE
- Amorino Gelato
- Neighborhood Goods/Prim + Proper
- Read Between The Lines®
- Johnny Rodriguez The Salon
Throughout the event, the participating retail stops will have some great special offers such as 15-20% off storewide and a special gift with purchase.
Legacy West: Sip, Savor & Stroll will take place Thursday, October 2 and will begin at 5:00 p.m. Early bird tickets are available for purchase until Monday, September 23, for only $25.00. After, the price will increase to $35.00. Tickets are available for purchase here.
Future Sip, Savor & Stroll events are being planned for The Star in Frisco, Watters Creek in Allen and more.
