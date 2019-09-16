Sip, Savor & Stroll returns with Legacy West Discovery Walk

Three Sip, Savor & Stroll participants enjoying mango habanero cocktails at Renaissance Dallas at Legacy West | Photo by Stephanie Tann

The heat is finally beginning to die down, which means it’s almost time for fall; which also means it’s time for the return of one of our favorite traditions. Local Profile is returning with our famous Sip, Savor & Stroll Discovery Walk series. The walks will return next month at Legacy West in Plano.

Sip, Savor & Stroll Discovery Walks are self-guided tours that take place in shopping centers and arts districts in Collin County. Each participant is given a map and a list of shops, restaurants and bars to visit. At each stop, the participant is given a beverage or a food sample from the restaurant.

Mesero will be one of the many bars and restaurants sampling fare at the Legacy West: Sip, Savor & Stroll Discovery Walk

For October, stops at the Legacy West: Sip, Savor & Stroll Discovery Walk include:

Fogo De Chão Mesero Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel CAVA Tommy Bahama Shake Shack Earls Kitchen + Bar Bulla Gastrobar Warby Parker Bonobos Coach Credo Beauty FRONTGATE Amorino Gelato Neighborhood Goods/Prim + Proper Read Between The Lines® Johnny Rodriguez The Salon

Throughout the event, the participating retail stops will have some great special offers such as 15-20% off storewide and a special gift with purchase.

Legacy West: Sip, Savor & Stroll will take place Thursday, October 2 and will begin at 5:00 p.m. Early bird tickets are available for purchase until Monday, September 23, for only $25.00. After, the price will increase to $35.00. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Future Sip, Savor & Stroll events are being planned for The Star in Frisco, Watters Creek in Allen and more.

Please click here to sign-up for our events email and be the first to know when tickets go on sale!