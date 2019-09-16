Events

Local Profile September 2019 cover party at ArtCentre Plano

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on
Guests of the September Cover Party enjoyed refreshments from Roxor Gin | All photography by Mollie Mayfield

Earlier this month, we celebrated the unveiling of our Arts issue at Art Centre Theatre in downtown Plano. An orchestra performed live music and artwork of various mediums was showcased in the house. Ballet dancers from the Art Centre Theatre also provided entertainment throughout the evening.  Guests enjoyed delicious refreshments, including beef canape and caprese skewers, as well as beverages from BuzzBallz, Roxor Gin and RumHaven

Read more: Snap151 to open Frisco pop-up

We also honored the Best of the Bar, the top attorneys in Collin County, featured in our September edition. These include Koonsfuller, P.C. Family Law, Scheef & Stone L.L.P., Weeks Law Firm, Christine Albano, Jody L. Johnson, The Law Office of Natalie Gregg, Kathryn Lanigan Pruitt, The Ramage Law Group, Marc L. Scroggins, The Shapiro Law Firm, Suzanne H. Wooten, Mark Underwood, The Willingham Law Firm and Michelle May O’Neill.

Read more: Medical City Plano is Unmasking Brain Injury with unique art exhibit

The event served as the opening evening for Modern Muses: Inspiring Creativity, an art exhibit featuring the work of six outstanding local female artists: Mirtha Aertker, Shafaq Ahmad, Missy Young Burton, Gabriella Castenda Pruitt, Jennifer Seibert, and Evita Tezino. This exhibit will be open through November 15.

Check out photos and a video recap from the cover party below.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
