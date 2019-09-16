Local Profile September 2019 cover party at ArtCentre Plano

Guests of the September Cover Party enjoyed refreshments from Roxor Gin | All photography by Mollie Mayfield

Earlier this month, we celebrated the unveiling of our Arts issue at Art Centre Theatre in downtown Plano. An orchestra performed live music and artwork of various mediums was showcased in the house. Ballet dancers from the Art Centre Theatre also provided entertainment throughout the evening. Guests enjoyed delicious refreshments, including beef canape and caprese skewers, as well as beverages from BuzzBallz, Roxor Gin and RumHaven.

We also honored the Best of the Bar, the top attorneys in Collin County, featured in our September edition. These include Koonsfuller, P.C. Family Law, Scheef & Stone L.L.P., Weeks Law Firm, Christine Albano, Jody L. Johnson, The Law Office of Natalie Gregg, Kathryn Lanigan Pruitt, The Ramage Law Group, Marc L. Scroggins, The Shapiro Law Firm, Suzanne H. Wooten, Mark Underwood, The Willingham Law Firm and Michelle May O’Neill.

The event served as the opening evening for Modern Muses: Inspiring Creativity, an art exhibit featuring the work of six outstanding local female artists: Mirtha Aertker, Shafaq Ahmad, Missy Young Burton, Gabriella Castenda Pruitt, Jennifer Seibert, and Evita Tezino. This exhibit will be open through November 15.

Check out photos and a video recap from the cover party below.