Medical City Plano is Unmasking Brain Injury with unique art exhibit

“Unmasking Brain Injury” | Courtesy of Medical City Plano

Throughout the month of September, Medical City Plano will exhibit “Unmasking Brain Injury” — a collection of original masks made by North Texas patients who have sustained and are living with a traumatic brain injury.

The exhibit is an outreach program by members of BIND: Brain Injury Network of Dallas to promote awareness and educate the public of the prevalence of severe brain injuries.

“This exhibit gives brain injury survivors a voice and helps the public understand what it is like to live with a life-altering brain injury,” said Valarie Gotcher, BIND executive director. “Through these beautiful pieces of art, these masks show others that people who are debilitated from a traumatic brain injury are like anyone else, deserving of dignity, respect, compassion and the opportunity to thrive.”

This local exhibit is part of the Unmasking Brain Injury Project, an international initiative that encourages and guides survivors of stroke, traumatic brain injury, brain cancer and other neurological disorders to express their stories creatively. Each display features a profound collection of masks paired with its survivor story. Since the program began, more than 1,350 survivor masks have been made by individuals in three countries and 25 states.

“As one of the nation’s largest brain and spine hospitals, we are proud that Medical City Plano is the destination of choice for the highest quality of brain injury care in Plano,” said Carlton Ulmer, Medical City Plano CEO. “We are honored to promote this special exhibit and support these exceptional artists in their journey to recovery.”

“Unmasking Brain Injury” is available for public viewing free of charge at Medical City Plano’s Building C entrance during regular business hours. For more information, please visit thebind.org.