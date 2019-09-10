Arts

Snap151 to open Frisco pop-up

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on
Both of Snap151’s previous pop-ups had flamingo backdrops | Image by Jazmine Imagines Photography

If you’re looking to step up your Instagram game this fall, the newest addition to The Star in Frisco will have everything you need to help you take some stylish new photos. After receiving much success in Fort Worth and Dallas, pop-up photo studio Snap151 is coming to Collin County.

Read more: A day in the life of a nude art model

Founded by friends Audrey Miranda and Dawn Snodgrass, Snap151 is a studio with multiple artistic backgrounds, props and accessories to help guests take the ultimate Instagram photo. Both the Fort Worth and Dallas pop-ups had props and backgrounds unique to their locations, and the Frisco pop-up will have even more to choose from.

Roshani Sultan poses in Snap151’s confetti room at the Dallas pop-up | Image by Reagan Joy Photography

“There will be lots of colorful fun this time around,” says Snodgrass. “All of the backdrops are different from the previous two pop-ups.”

Notable backdrops at the previous location include a giant Chinese take-out box with huge fortune cookie shells, a pit of yellow plastic balls and a room full of confetti, ideal for shooting Boomerang clips with your friends tossing ticker tape.

Whether you’re an Instagram influencer wanting to elevate your aesthetic, a parent wanting to take memorable pictures with your family, or just wanting a cool way to remember your birthday or other special occasions, Snap151 has everything you need to cement your memories.

Read more: Modern Muses exhibit to celebrate female artists this fall

Snap 151 will run in The Star in Frisco from Thursday, September 19 to Monday, October 14. The pop-up studio will be located in the space between Tri Tip Grill and Cherry Blow Dry Bar. To purchase tickets and set up appointments to take pictures, click here.

Snap151

6775 Cowboys Way #1310, Frisco

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

City of Plano city council chambers City of Plano city council chambers
2.2K
Community

City of Plano Councilmen propose withdrawing $56K of funding from The Turning Point Rape Crisis Center
1.9K
Arts

Cinemark Movies 10 to reformat to new luxury theater
1.2K
Events

Meet our Nominees: Dynamic Women of Color Champions of Change Awards
1.0K
Food

Wahlburgers to open in The Star, Frisco
995
Business

Toyota Experience Center showcases company’s past, present and future
908
Food

The five best barbecue spots in Collin County
875
Shopping

Collin Creek Mall officially closes. What’s next?
867
Community

Two Plano residents featured in Smile with Lay’s campaign
841
Health

Home of Happy Hearts: Baylor Scott & White – The Heart Hospital opens in McKinney
783
Business

Nominate your choice for Collin County Woman of the Year
bike to work, transportation, DART bike to work, transportation, DART
766
Community

The state of transit in north Texas
754
Community

Plano Police Department to host Active Shooter Seminar
To Top