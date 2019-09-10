Snap151 to open Frisco pop-up

Both of Snap151’s previous pop-ups had flamingo backdrops | Image by Jazmine Imagines Photography

If you’re looking to step up your Instagram game this fall, the newest addition to The Star in Frisco will have everything you need to help you take some stylish new photos. After receiving much success in Fort Worth and Dallas, pop-up photo studio Snap151 is coming to Collin County.

Founded by friends Audrey Miranda and Dawn Snodgrass, Snap151 is a studio with multiple artistic backgrounds, props and accessories to help guests take the ultimate Instagram photo. Both the Fort Worth and Dallas pop-ups had props and backgrounds unique to their locations, and the Frisco pop-up will have even more to choose from.

Roshani Sultan poses in Snap151’s confetti room at the Dallas pop-up | Image by Reagan Joy Photography

“There will be lots of colorful fun this time around,” says Snodgrass. “All of the backdrops are different from the previous two pop-ups.”

Notable backdrops at the previous location include a giant Chinese take-out box with huge fortune cookie shells, a pit of yellow plastic balls and a room full of confetti, ideal for shooting Boomerang clips with your friends tossing ticker tape.

Whether you’re an Instagram influencer wanting to elevate your aesthetic, a parent wanting to take memorable pictures with your family, or just wanting a cool way to remember your birthday or other special occasions, Snap151 has everything you need to cement your memories.

Snap 151 will run in The Star in Frisco from Thursday, September 19 to Monday, October 14. The pop-up studio will be located in the space between Tri Tip Grill and Cherry Blow Dry Bar. To purchase tickets and set up appointments to take pictures, click here.

Snap151

6775 Cowboys Way #1310, Frisco