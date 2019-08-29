Business Council for the Arts names 2019 Obelisk Awards Finalists

Haynsworth Photography

This November, Business Council for the Arts will hold the 31st annual Obelisk Awards, celebrating arts organizations, philanthropies, educators, performance groups, and volunteers based in north Texas.

The award categories include Arts Education, Arts Partnerships (large, medium and small), Business Champion for the Arts, Distinguished Cultural Organization, New Initiatives (large and small), Outstanding Leadership Arts Alumnus, and Visionary Nonprofit Arts Leader. In addition to these awards, a Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented.

Read more: The best wedding florists in Collin County

This year’s nominees include:

Arts Education

410 Line Dancers, nominated by 410 Line Dancers

The Andrea-Mennen Family Foundation, nominated by Chamberlain Performing Arts

Mercury One Foundation, nominated by Dallas Film Society

Arts Partnership

American Airlines (Large), nominated by The Dallas Opera

Capital One (Large), nominated by Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Frost Bank (Large), nominated by Harwood International and the Nasher Sculpture Center

Baylor Scott & White Orthopedic & Spine Hospital at Arlington (Medium), nominated by Levitt Pavilion

Emerson (Medium), nominated by McKinney Performing Arts Center

The Andrea-Mennen Family Foundation (Small), nominated by Plano Symphony Orchestra

Four Bullets Brewery (Small), nominated by Arts Incubator of Richardson (AIR)

Oversee My IT, LLC (Small), nominated by Dallas Black Dance Theatre

Times Record News (Small), nominated by Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture

Business Champion for the Arts

Ann & Charles Eisemann, nominated by City of Richardson

Lauren Embrey/Embrey Family Foundation, nominated by Kitchen Dog Theatre

Michael Heinlen/Thompson & Knight, nominated by The Cedars Union

Merrick Porcheddu/Artist Uprising, nominated by Truss Holdings, In Vivo and Artist Uprising

Donald J. Stone, nominated by Orchestra of New Spain

Distinguished Cultural Organization

ArtCentre of Plano, nominated by Atmos Energy Corp.

The Artist Outreach, nominated by Donnamarie McGaw

Bishop Arts Theatre Center, nominated by Bishop Arts Theatre Center

The Black Academy of Arts & Letters, nominated by The Black Academy of Arts and Letters

Cara Mia Theatre Company, nominated by SMU Meadows School of the Arts

The Friends of Exall Park, nominated by Zielinkski Design Associates, Inc.

Headline Mentors & Performing Arts, nominated by Headline Mentors & Performing Arts

Ignite Arts, nominated by Cara Mia Theatre Company

New Initiatives

PNC Bank (Large), nominated by AT&T Performing Arts Center

Aviation Cinemas dba Texas Theatre (Small), nominated by Aviation Cinemas

Dallas Glass Art (ARO/Art Reaching Out) (Small), nominated by Pamela Riddle

Outstanding Leadership Arts Alumnus

James Mason, nominated by Dragonfly Studio Creations

Almas Muscatwalla, nominated by The Thanks-Giving Foundation

Crystal Perry, nominated by Deep Ellum Foundation

John Wellik, nominated by Texas Winds Musical Outreach

Visionary Nonprofit Arts Leader

Mary Anne Alhadeff, nominated by Donna Wilhelm

Judy Birchfield, nominated by The Classics Theatre Project

Connie Dunn, nominated by Irving Symphony Orchestra

Stephanie Keller-Hudiburg, nominated by Maggie Parker

Jacques Marquis, nominated by The Cliburn

Tammy Meinershagen, nominated by Hall Group

Charles Dee Mitchell, nominated by WordSpace

Rogene Russell, nominated by Fine Arts Chamber Players

Revathi Satyu, nominated by Indique Dance Company

Brad Sharp, nominated by Frisco Fine Art

Joseph Vincelli/The Artist Outreach, nominated by Donnamarie McGaw & Vicki Niedermayer

Read more: Inaugural North Texas Film Festival to be held in Plano

The Obelisk Awards will take place on Friday, November 15 at 11:00 a.m. at Fairmont Dallas. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities can be found here.