Business Council for the Arts names 2019 Obelisk Awards Finalists

This November, Business Council for the Arts will hold the 31st annual Obelisk Awards, celebrating arts organizations, philanthropies, educators, performance groups, and volunteers based in north Texas.
The award categories include Arts Education, Arts Partnerships (large, medium and small), Business Champion for the Arts, Distinguished Cultural Organization, New Initiatives (large and small), Outstanding Leadership Arts Alumnus, and Visionary Nonprofit Arts Leader. In addition to these awards, a Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented.
This year’s nominees include:
Arts Education
- 410 Line Dancers, nominated by 410 Line Dancers
- The Andrea-Mennen Family Foundation, nominated by Chamberlain Performing Arts
- Mercury One Foundation, nominated by Dallas Film Society
Arts Partnership
- American Airlines (Large), nominated by The Dallas Opera
- Capital One (Large), nominated by Dallas Symphony Orchestra
- Frost Bank (Large), nominated by Harwood International and the Nasher Sculpture Center
- Baylor Scott & White Orthopedic & Spine Hospital at Arlington (Medium), nominated by Levitt Pavilion
- Emerson (Medium), nominated by McKinney Performing Arts Center
- The Andrea-Mennen Family Foundation (Small), nominated by Plano Symphony Orchestra
- Four Bullets Brewery (Small), nominated by Arts Incubator of Richardson (AIR)
- Oversee My IT, LLC (Small), nominated by Dallas Black Dance Theatre
- Times Record News (Small), nominated by Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture
Business Champion for the Arts
- Ann & Charles Eisemann, nominated by City of Richardson
- Lauren Embrey/Embrey Family Foundation, nominated by Kitchen Dog Theatre
- Michael Heinlen/Thompson & Knight, nominated by The Cedars Union
- Merrick Porcheddu/Artist Uprising, nominated by Truss Holdings, In Vivo and Artist Uprising
- Donald J. Stone, nominated by Orchestra of New Spain
Distinguished Cultural Organization
- ArtCentre of Plano, nominated by Atmos Energy Corp.
- The Artist Outreach, nominated by Donnamarie McGaw
- Bishop Arts Theatre Center, nominated by Bishop Arts Theatre Center
- The Black Academy of Arts & Letters, nominated by The Black Academy of Arts and Letters
- Cara Mia Theatre Company, nominated by SMU Meadows School of the Arts
- The Friends of Exall Park, nominated by Zielinkski Design Associates, Inc.
- Headline Mentors & Performing Arts, nominated by Headline Mentors & Performing Arts
- Ignite Arts, nominated by Cara Mia Theatre Company
New Initiatives
- PNC Bank (Large), nominated by AT&T Performing Arts Center
- Aviation Cinemas dba Texas Theatre (Small), nominated by Aviation Cinemas
- Dallas Glass Art (ARO/Art Reaching Out) (Small), nominated by Pamela Riddle
Outstanding Leadership Arts Alumnus
- James Mason, nominated by Dragonfly Studio Creations
- Almas Muscatwalla, nominated by The Thanks-Giving Foundation
- Crystal Perry, nominated by Deep Ellum Foundation
- John Wellik, nominated by Texas Winds Musical Outreach
Visionary Nonprofit Arts Leader
- Mary Anne Alhadeff, nominated by Donna Wilhelm
- Judy Birchfield, nominated by The Classics Theatre Project
- Connie Dunn, nominated by Irving Symphony Orchestra
- Stephanie Keller-Hudiburg, nominated by Maggie Parker
- Jacques Marquis, nominated by The Cliburn
- Tammy Meinershagen, nominated by Hall Group
- Charles Dee Mitchell, nominated by WordSpace
- Rogene Russell, nominated by Fine Arts Chamber Players
- Revathi Satyu, nominated by Indique Dance Company
- Brad Sharp, nominated by Frisco Fine Art
- Joseph Vincelli/The Artist Outreach, nominated by Donnamarie McGaw & Vicki Niedermayer
The Obelisk Awards will take place on Friday, November 15 at 11:00 a.m. at Fairmont Dallas. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities can be found here.