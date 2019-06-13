Arts

Inaugural North Texas Film Festival to be held in Plano

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on
Image source: Shutterstock

This fall, a new film festival will make its debut in Plano. The North Texas Film Festival, produced by Dallas Film and powered by Capital One, will take place over the span of four days in September. The film festival will feature a lineup of over 20 curated films, with nightly red carpets, Q&A sessions with filmmakers and live musical performances.

“The idea of North Texas Film Festival has sort of been germinating over the past year or so,” Johnathan Brownlee, CEO & President of Dallas Film Society, says. “One of the things we’re trying to do at Dallas Film is figure out what communities are underserved in the arts, whether that’s in education, whether it’s festivals or whether it’s screenings.”

Read more: Future and Juice Wrld to head Unruly Citizens at The Star

Over the years, Collin County cities like Plano and Frisco have grown as art districts, and Brownlee hopes that with the launch of NTXFF will further establish such cities as cultural hubs.

“In Frisco, Plano, the whole Collin County area, there’s not a major film festival,” Brownlee says, “A lot of that audience comes down for the Dallas International Film Festival; we have the data to show that. We felt that it was really important to serve those communities better than we’ve done in the past. With our partnership with Capital One, also based in Plano, we saw an opportunity to have a mini-festival with our partners at Cinemark, and try something new over there.”

The film roster at NTXFF will be largely comprised of films related to sports, family, date night, veterans and horror. There will also be screenings of Indian films, as well as other foreign and short films.

Read more: CUT! by Cinemark opens in Frisco

North Texas Film Festival will take place at Cinemark West Plano from September 26 to 29. Proceeds from NTXFF will benefit the Veterans Institute for Film and Media, a program that prepares veterans for careers in film and media production through education, mentorships, and job placements.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
