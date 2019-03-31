Future and Juice Wrld to head Unruly Citizens at The Star

Unruly Citizens will bring The Star in Frisco its first ever hip-hop concert this summer, featuring a full day of musical acts at Ford Center on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

Headlined by Billboard chart dominators, Future and Juice Wrld, Unruly Citizens at The Star presented by SeatGeek will showcase a variety of artists from across the hip-hop spectrum that will appeal to fans of all ages. Other highlights of the one-day show will include performances by Trippie Redd, Yellabeezy, Zoey Dollaz, Mulatto, Guapdad 4000, Tay Money, Nanks, Barachi, Ill Chris, OG Toni D, and El Solito Dolores.

“We are excited to host Unruly Citizens and some of the biggest names in hip-hop at The Star,” said Stephen Jones, Chief Operating Officer of the Dallas Cowboys. “When we built Ford Center at The Star, we wanted to create a destination that would inspire the next generation of players and fans by uniquely engaging them at the place where we live, work and play. An event of this nature gives us this opportunity to provide our community with a special entertainment experience.”

“We are extremely grateful to have this opportunity to work with such a prestigious organization as the Dallas Cowboys,” said Kyle Haynes, Chief Executive Officer of Unruly Citizens. “We welcome the challenge of growing this into an annual music event that people around the country look forward to.”

Tickets for the event start at $49.00 and will go on sale Friday, March 29th at 10:00 am CDT at SeatGeek.com. For additional information on upcoming events at The Star, visit TheStarinFrisco.com.